LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Athletics will announce upcoming plans on the future of the A's in Las Vegas on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

This announcement follows the new renderings of the proposed Las Vegas ballpark for the A's and the Athletics hiring former Raiders president Marc Badain as the club's new president.

Local News New renderings of proposed A's Las Vegas ballpark released Noor Shami

You can stream the press conference here at 4:30 p.m.