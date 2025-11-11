Arrest report: Henderson man accused of animal cruelty told investigators dog was attacked by coyote

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A 60-year-old Henderson man who faces a felony animal cruelty charge for the death of his dog told investigators the dog was attacked by a coyote, according to new documents obtained by Channel 13 on Monday.

We've been following this case since Inspirada residents first contacted Channel 13 when the dog, Baily, was found in a trash can on Nov. 4. According to witnesses and investigators, Baily was barely alive when she was found inside a sealed black trash bag. The person who found her rushed Bailey to the vet, where she later died, according to the police report obtained by Channel 13.

The report notes that Baily had an apparent puncture wound and "may have been kicked," a veterinarian told investigators. Additionally, vet staff told police "all signs indicated a condition of severe dehydration."

Through the investigation, detectives identified Randy Lee Katz as Baily's owner, and he was arrested on Friday, Nov. 7, on a felony charge of willfully or maliciously torturing or killing a companion animal.

According to Henderson Police, the investigation led them to Katz through Baily's microchip. They contacted the owner attached to the chip, who identified Katz as the dog's most recent owner.

In their report, investigators note that Katz lives two houses down from the homeowner who found Bailey in his trash bin and called police. Based on information police collected, they believe Baily was placed in the trash can sometime after 11:57 a.m. and wasn't found until approximately 6:30 p.m.

When Henderson Police reviewed previous calls for service from Katz's address, they found officers had responded to his house just over a week before Baily's death, on Oct. 27. The report states Katz called 911 because his 85-year-old mother was unresponsive. According to the report, body-worn camera footage from the police response shows a dog matching Baily's description inside Katz's home.

Investigators then got a search warrant to search the house and found trash bags similar to the one in which Baily was found, as well as a box of blue disposable gloves that matched gloves found inside the bag with Baily. They also noted taking two swabs of apparent blood on the floor near a dog kennel inside Katz's home.

Katz agreed to be interviewed by detectives and told them that on Friday, Nov. 4, Baily "was able to somehow get out of the residence." At approximately 5:15 p.m., Katz told police he went looking for Baily and found the dog "lying in the middle of the street." According to the report:

"Randy attempted to pick up Baily and he believed that Baily was deceased as Baily appeared to be lifeless and had been previously bleeding from what appeared to Randy as a bite wound from a coyote."

Katz told investigators he believed a coyote attacked Baily because another of his dogs had recently been bitten and seriously injured. He told police the experience had made his girlfriend depressed, and he didn't want her to be upset again.

"Randy admitted that he walked back into his residence, obtained a trash bag and gloves and placed Baily inside of the garbage bag while tying the bag closed," investigators stated in their report. "Randy then went for a walk with the trash bag in an attempt to find a trash can. Randy could only locate one trash can on the street just east of his residence. Randy placed the dog into the trash can and left the area."

Katz also told investigators about seeing news coverage that Baily had been found, and said he "did not want to get caught for what he did because he didn't want to upset [his girlfriend."

The investigation led Henderson Police to seize two other dogs from Katz's home, officials said previously. Baily's body was taken in for a necropsy, the results of which are still pending at the time of this report.

Katz posted bail after his arrest and, at last check, was expected back in court on December 2.