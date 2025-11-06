'Absolutely heartbreaking': Dog death sparks animal cruelty investigation in Henderson neighborhood

A dog found stuffed inside a trash bag in a Henderson neighborhood has died despite rescue efforts, prompting a police investigation into possible animal cruelty.

The disturbing discovery was made Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m. when a resident was bringing in his recycling bins and noticed one felt unusually heavy. Inside, he found a brown Maltese or poodle mix, estimated to be 10 to 12 years old, struggling to breathe inside a garbage bag.

"I didn't hear the dog crying or whining, but I did hear a faint breathing sound, and I saw the garbage bag kind of like inflating and deflating," the man who found the dog said.

The dog was immediately rushed to a nearby animal hospital, but despite medical efforts, it did not survive.

Henderson police detectives canvassed the neighborhood Wednesday morning, going door to door searching for security video or witnesses who might help identify whoever is responsible for the alleged cruelty.

The incident has shaken residents in what neighbors describe as a close-knit community where everyone looks out for one another.

Adrian Gascon, who lives nearby, expressed his heartbreak over the discovery.

"The first thing is why didn't they put it on my porch? I would've kept it," Gascon said. "That's heartbreaking. Absolutely heartbreaking. I'm glad I wasn't the one that found it. If I would've seen something like that, I'd probably be in jail."

The investigation remains ongoing as police work to determine who abandoned the dog and whether criminal charges will be filed.

Animal Protection Services is helping transport the dog to an external facility where a necropsy will be performed. Investigators hope it helps determine what exactly happened and who's responsible.

If you have any information or video related to this case, you can call the Henderson Police Department at (702) 267-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

