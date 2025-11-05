Henderson police investigate dog dumped in trash can in Inspirada neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Henderson police are investigating after a small terrier dog died after being dumped in a trash can in an Inspirada neighborhood near Via Firenze and Via Da Vinci.

Police became aware of the incident through a social media post in an Inspirada neighborhood group. The dog was reportedly left in a black plastic garbage bag inside the trash can, knotted shut.

I spoke with Henderson City Councilwoman Monica Larson, who told me she immediately notified the code enforcement director once she learned what happened.

I also spoke with Henderson Police Chief Rader, who was on scene. He confirmed the animal cruelty unit is investigating the case.

Chief Rader and the Henderson Police Department are asking the public for any information or tips in this case to please call the department.

Police say the homeowners who found the dog are cooperating with the investigation and are thankful they brought the dog in for medical attention.

Reba's Law, which passed in the last legislative session, means those convicted of animal cruelty now face harsher penalties in Nevada.

We are working to get additional information on the case. This is a developing story.

