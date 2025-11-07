Henderson Police: Suspect arrested in investigation into dog found in trash bag

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson police arrested a suspect in connection to a recent animal cruelty investigation in which a small dog was found in a plastic bag and dumped in a trash can.

You can watch that full briefing from the Henderson Police Department here

[FULL PRESSER] HPD Arrest Suspect in Animal Cruelty Investigation

60-year-old Randy Lee Katz was arrested early Friday morning without incident, HPD Lt. Jim Dunlap confirmed at a press conference. Katz faces animal cruelty class B felony charges.

Authorities also released the name of the dog, "Bailey."

We first told you about the story Tuesday night, when we learned the small dog was dumped in a trash can in an Inspirada neighborhood through tips sent in and a social media post.

WATCH | Tricia Kean reports on what she learned on the initial investigation after she received a tip about the dog found

Henderson police investigate dog dumped in trash can in Inspirada neighborhood

The dog was reportedly left in a black plastic garbage bag inside the trash can, knotted shut. We later learned the dog had died after being found.

Henderson police detectives canvassed the neighborhood Wednesday morning, going door to door searching for security video or witnesses who might help identify whoever is responsible for the alleged cruelty.

Henderson Police Chief Reggie Rader said 30 detectives and supervisors have been working around the clock since the investigation began on Nov. 4.

According to police, a microchip enabled police to contact a previous owner, which helped redirect them to Katz. Additional animals were discovered during HPD's search warrant, and were taken to an animal shelter, Chief Rader said.

WATCH | Alyssa Bethencourt talks to a local who lives around the area where the dog was found

'Absolutely heartbreaking': Dog death sparks animal cruelty investigation in Henderson neighborhood

Animal Protection Services is helping transport the dog to an external facility where a necropsy will be performed. At Friday's press conference, police said the results are still pending.

The investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information or video related to this case, you can call the Henderson Police Department at (702) 267-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.