Arizona Charlie's on Decatur paid over $3 million in jackpots, bingo wins

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials with Arizona Charlie's on Decatur said they paid over $3 million in jackpots and bingo wins throughout the month of April.

Slot jackpot payouts totaled to about $2,610,141. Bingo wins paid $422,823.

Officials say this totals to about $3,032,964.

The largest win in April was $56,278 after hitting Charlie's Double Progressive during a bingo session Sunday, April 30.

On top of that win, two players hit Charlie's Double Progressive with one player earning $37,780 April 8 and another winning $38,394 April 21.

Arizona Charlie's highlighted more wins in their press release. A guest at their Boulder location won $18,968 while playing Dragon Link slots on April 4. A guest at the Decatur location won $20,075 on the 28th while playing 88 Fortunes. Lastly, a player at Boulder on April 30th won $20k playing video poker.

MORE RECENT GAMING WINS:

