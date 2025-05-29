An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect in Las Vegas. What does that mean for you?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect from 10 a.m. Monday until 10 p.m. Tuesday as highs could hit 109°, marking the highest temperatures Southern Nevada has seen so far this year.

VIDEO: As temperatures rise, Joe Moeller caught up with locals to see how they're cooling down

An Extreme Heat Warning begins Friday in Las Vegas. What does that mean for you?

That means anyone outside without adequate hydration and access to shade or air conditioning may suffer health impacts.

Heat risk is a product the National Weather Service uses that combines daytime heat, nighttime warmth, accounts for the time of year, and any known medical impacts from certain temperatures.

Something important to remember is that these forecasts are for shaded temperatures. Sun exposure adds roughly 15° of heat.

Part of the danger is the fact that these temperatures are coming in May when we haven't acclimated to the heat quite yet.

WATCH | Justin Bruce shares some tips and his own experience with not being quite ready for warmer weather.

While you might be ready for spring, your body might need some more time

Here are some tips to help you get through the heat this weekend.

Schedule outdoor activities before 10 a.m. The coolest time of day is near sunrise, which occurs after 5 a.m. this time of year. If early morning isn't an option for you, the sun becomes less intense after 5 p.m., even though that's when afternoon high temperatures typically occur. Sunset is near 8 p.m., and temperatures will fall to the low 90s then.

If working or exercising outside in the heat, drink one liter of water per hour and take breaks in the shade or the air conditioning. Sports drinks with electrolytes can be helpful during strenuous activities, although experts say water is fine and that snacks and meals should be enough to replace the salt that's lost via perspiration.

Avoid sugary beverages, caffeine drinks, and alcohol during extreme heat, because they have a dehydrating effect on your body. Meals that are heavy with protein and carbohydrates can raise your body temperature during digestion. In contrast, foods with high water content like fruits and vegetables can keep you cool and hydrated when the temperatures outside start to sizzle.

Lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing is best when out in the sunshine; white will reflect much of the sun's energy, while darker colors will absorb it and have a heating effect. To that end, a broad-brimmed hat will protect your face, ears, and neck from the sun's potent ultraviolet rays.

It's important to apply sunscreen every two hours when you're in the sun, and more often if you're sweating profusely. It's also important to reapply sunscreen once you've dried off from the pool.

Sidewalk temperatures can be dangerously hot during the late morning, midday, and afternoon; please check for excessive heat with your bare hands or bare feet for ten seconds before any dog walks. Asphalt and bricks absorb even more of the sun's warmth and will be dangerously hot. Grassy surfaces are safe for dogs even when the sun is high overhead; make sure your pet has plenty of water available and isn't overdoing it

A reminder that the UV index is "very high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., meaning a sunburn could occur in as little as 15 minutes. Sunscreen, a hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are a good idea if you're outside for any length of time between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

If the term "extreme heat warning" sounds unfamiliar to you, that's because the National Weather Service recently changed some of its weather warning terminology to streamline messaging.

