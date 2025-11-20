LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While Formula 1 teams are getting ready for the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix, which starts Thursday, on Wednesday, the day before, their focus turned to our community giving the next generation exclusive F1 access.

It all started with community day.

WATCH| Take a look inside community day at F1

A focus on our community: F1 gives exclusive experiences to local kids ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix

400 CCSD students in STEM programs jumped on F1 simulators seeing what it's like to race on the Las Vegas track.

They also learned about F1 tires, got to control working robots, practiced their coding, hung out with Mickey and Minnie, and even got to see where it all happens on the pit lane.

KTNV

The highlight for most students was getting the chance to speak to one of the most decorated drivers in Formula 1 history, whose currently racing for Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton. He took several questions from students and even shared great life lessons with the kids.

"When I start my day, I tell myself how my day is going to go, I never start and say that I'm going to have a terrible day because then I'll have a terrible day," said Hamilton. "So, I'm always focusing on being positive and try to avoid speaking negatively of myself and my performance, rather I like to analyze it and say what can I do better."

KTNV

I asked 12-year-old Mason Alakai if he knew he would be surprised by his favorite driver, Wednesday.

"No, I wasn't actually, I was just expecting to walk around and stuff and see different stuff, but I wasn't expecting that at all, that was really cool."

KTNV

They weren't the only local kids with exclusive experiences.

The Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada got to meet several F1 Academy drivers, those are the female drivers who are taking to the Las Vegas track for the first time ever this weekend.

WATCH | The Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada connect with F1 Academy drivers

Girl Scouts Get Hands-on Formula 1 Experience with F1 Academy

The girls getting to see these female athletes breaking barriers in our city.

"I feel like it means a lot to me because it's proving that girls can do any sport that boys can and that girls can be just as good as boys if not better," said 13-year-old girl scout Teagan.

"It's huge and every single girl that's out here is inspired with something and they're having an experience that they would never have otherwise so this partnership with the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is giving that to them," said Kimberly Trueva.

KTNV

They all walked away with exclusive badges commemorating women in motorsports for this experience.

They're not just watching this weekend though, the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada will have booths set up all around the track path selling cookies all weekend long, and the money will go back to their mission.

These local kids tell me they're taking away inspiration for their future after these awesome experiences.