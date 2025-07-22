Channel 13 pushing DETR for answers as dozens of Nevadans await unemployment checks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada's new unemployment insurance system launched two weeks ago with a modernized platform designed to provide faster service, stronger fraud protections and easier access to account information. But while officials report early success, many Las Vegas residents are still experiencing significant delays and difficulties.

Within the first five days of the July 7 launch, the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) says more than 90% of claimants successfully accessed their accounts, and the system's fraud safeguards are working as intended to verify identities and protect against misuse.

"Get s**t done. I can tell you, that's what we have been doing at DETR for the last two and a half years, so that way we can help," said DETR Director Christopher Sewell during a Tuesday press conference.

However, many Nevadans continue reporting problems with the new system. Issues range from claims pending for months without resolution to claimants receiving conflicting information and experiencing difficulties scheduling appeals in a timely manner.

"My original claim was February 9th, and we're in July now. And I have not seen a dime," said Amanda Hair, one of many frustrated claimants.

"I didn't feel like there was any logic applied. It was just like, say no, say no, say no," said Juan Barrera.

When I spoke with Director Sewell after the press conference and showed him my inbox filled with messages from struggling claimants, he acknowledged the challenges but suggested there might be more to some stories.

"Unfortunately, when they call into the newsroom, sometimes they don't tell you the whole story. And that's one... let us know and we can at least research it and reach out to the claimant," Sewell said.

For claimants requiring adjudication, Sewell advised expecting to wait a few weeks. Those filing appeals should prepare for longer waits, despite the new system allowing online submissions.

"That should speed it up," Sewell said, though when pressed about timeframes, he admitted, "You know, I'm probably gonna say a couple of months."

This extended timeline exists because appeals function as a quasi-judicial process that can be further appealed to Clark County District Court if claimants choose to continue their case.

When confronted with a specific case where a claimant filed an appeal in early April but still hadn't received a review by July, Sewell declined to comment on specific details but offered to have his staff investigate.

DETR acknowledges ongoing issues with their call center but says they're increasing staffing and changing how the system manages incoming calls. While this might initially increase wait times, Sewell believes the new system should eventually reduce them.

Another major focus of the new system is fraud prevention. As of 2023, Nevada had paid out $2 billion in fraudulent unemployment payments. While Sewell says fraud has decreased significantly since then, the new system incorporates multiple security layers that may create delays for some users.

One such security measure involves identity verification through postal mail for users who fail to correctly answer security questions during login. Sewell indicated that most of these verification steps will eventually be phased out as the system matures.

For those navigating the new system, DETR recommends signing up for direct deposit to receive payments faster, utilizing self-help videos, and avoiding calls on Mondays when volume is highest.

