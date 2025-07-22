LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada's unemployment system launched its new upgraded services two weeks ago on July 7, but several locals tell Channel 13, they're still having issues getting the money they rely on.

“I’m hoping they get my payment process as soon as possible," said North Las Vegas resident Renea Parks.

WATCH |Ryan Ketcham talks to local having trouble receiving payments

Some locals still without unemployment payments weeks after DETR upgrades

Parks has been unemployed since May when she accepted a buyout from the healthcare company where she worked.

I asked her how much the buyout was worth.

“About $6,500 - $6,700," said Parks.

That money is now gone though. She says after a dispute with her former employer regarding unemployment documents, she didn't start collecting unemployment until June 28.

That was the day she received her first unemployment payment of $604.

I asked her if she had anything to sustain herself during this time.

“No, no savings, a little bit is now from check to check at this point.”

Two days after her first payment, on June 30, Nevada's Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) Unemployment Insurance (NUI) system went dark to modernize.

13 Investigates DETR outage for system overhaul leaves claimants in limbo Darcy Spears

This was a planned outage that we have covered several stories on. The outage was in place from June 30 - July 7.

Representatives from DETR told Channel 13 this project was to create a faster, more reliable and more modern way to manage unemployment claims.

However, during the outage, claimants were unable to access anything online or anybody on staff at DETR.

13 Investigates Nevada's unemployment system back online with new upgrade Darcy Spears

Once the system went back online on July 7, claimants were required to create a new login. Several locals tell Channel 13 they had to wait for an identification verification code before receiving any money.

Parks says she created the login on July 7, but still hasn't received any of her weekly payments of $604.

“I’m still waiting on payments from the 7th on, so that would be 3 weeks," said Parks.

Like Parks, dozens of you have emailed us since DETR's online update. Many of you telling us that you created the required new login and have waited weeks for ID verification.

Channel 13 reached out to DETR Monday regarding the struggles several locals have been going through.

“DETR remains committed to helping all claimants through this transition. The team has identified a couple trends with calls in: the most common question asked is “how to log in”. The second is “how do I do a weekly certification.” These two questions are some of the first videos we prioritized and completed for users.

We urge claimants to use these resources, so they can troubleshoot without having to call, allowing our team more time with users navigating complex issues. As more users successfully log in, call volume is anticipated to decline with regards to these inquiries.”

There are several how-to videos posted to the State of Nevada Unemployment Services YouTube page with step-by-step guides on how to access information and how to navigate the new services.

I also reached out to DETR on Monday about the delays. A DETR representative sent me this statement.

"After verifying identity, if the individual is eligible, they should receive payment within 72 hours after completing their weekly certification."

Parks tells me she received her ID verification Saturday, which means she should get her money at the earliest, Tuesday. She says it's much needed.

I asked her how long she has to pay her bills that are currently due.

"Probably 2-3 days," said Parks.

She's already had to ask for extensions for energy and gas bills and is looking to see if she needs to file for an extension on her car insurance, too.

Parks is now left with questions about why this process is taking so long to get her money.

“What was the reason for having to re-approve my identity when it was already done previously?" said Parks.

If you have any concerns for DETR, make sure to message us at this email address: 13investigates@ktnv.com. Department leaders are set to hold a press conference on Tuesday at 11 a.m., and we want to bring your questions directly to them.

Channel 13 reached out to the Governor's Office for a comment regarding some of the issues locals are facing right now.

Here's what they sent us:

"When I took office, fixing DETR was a top priority of my administration, and I immediately appointed a new director. Over the past two years, we cleared the pandemic backlog, reduced the DETR vacancy rate to under 10%, and have modernized internal DETR processes and systems. DETR is more prepared than ever to serve Nevadans efficiently and effectively." - Governor Joe Lombardo

All DETR backlogs are completed, and adjudications and appeals are now at the DOL standard.

The NUI (new unemployment insurance system) phase one went online in February 2024 on time and on budget with no issues. Phase two went live in 2025, also on time, on budget and within scope.

The DETR vacancy rate is now 8%. When Governor Lombardo first took office, it was 35%.

The BDA (Bureau of Disability Adjudication) is now processing over 24,000 cases per year, which is up from 10,000 cases per year, and is now nationally recognized.

Since COVID, DETR has consolidated EmployNV hubs with the two local workforce boards statewide under one name to serve job seekers and businesses. This includes opening two new hubs in North Las Vegas and one new hub in Lyon County, both areas with higher unemployment, for a total of 46 hubs statewide.

Since COVID, DETR has increased funding for workforce programs utilizing all funding resources available to help with workforce training programs, such as Teacher Stipends, Hope for Prisoners, and numerous training programs in partnership with NSHE and other workforce partners.