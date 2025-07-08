Nevada's unemployment system back online with new upgrade, but claimants still face frustrations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada's unemployment insurance system returned online this morning after being down for a week to launch a long-awaited and much-needed upgrade. The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) says the new system is the result of years of planning and development to provide faster, more user-friendly and mobile-accessible services.

While the online portal is active and working again, many claimants are still experiencing significant frustrations as they navigate the new system. Users must create a new login to access the system, with how-to videos available for filing claims and other actions.

Las Vegas locals report the system looks better and is easier to navigate, but many remain in limbo waiting for appeals to be scheduled and benefits to be approved and paid.

I introduced viewers to Amanda Hair on Friday, who has been waiting months for an appeal hearing after being initially approved and then denied for unemployment benefits.

"They accepted your appeal, and then what?" I asked her.

"I have not heard a single thing," Hair said.

"You haven't had a hearing, you haven't spoken to an adjudicator, you're in limbo," I noted.

"Yes," Hair said.

"And what does being in limbo mean for you?" I asked.

"I cannot pay my bills. With how expensive everything is, every nickel and dime counts and I'm getting nothing," Hair said.

I checked in with Hair this morning, and she reported having to re-upload all of her documents because they didn't transfer from the old system into the new appeals portion of the portal. On the bright side, she said the upload process was much more user-friendly.

Several other claimants have reported being unable to get answers from DETR about the delays they're facing. One viewer said she called today and was told no one is getting unemployment for a while due to the new system, and the DETR staffers she spoke to couldn't provide an estimate as to when her family members' benefits would be processed.

Another claimant reported that after two months, his claim remains "pending due to review." He wrote, "In a time when there should be rehabilitation and assurance, there is cutoff and confusion."

I am sharing these frustrations with DETR and remain committed to telling these stories. When asked to respond to these concerns, DETR stated they are managing many priorities and couldn't provide a specific response by deadline. They said they look forward to updating the public more in the weeks to come to detail the system's new features and functionality.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.