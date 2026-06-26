SOUTHWEST LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southwest Las Vegas horse owners are taking extra precautions after mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus were detected in parts of Clark County.

The Southern Nevada Health District says mosquitoes in three Clark County ZIP codes, including parts of the Southwest Valley, have tested positive for West Nile virus.

While the virus is often associated with human health, veterinarians say horses are among the animals most vulnerable to serious illness. In 2024, Channel 13 told you about two horses that were killed as a result of the illness.

WATCH | West Nile-positive mosquitoes prompt Southwest horse owners to protect animals

West Nile-positive mosquitoes prompt Southwest valley horse owners to protect their animals

"It's terrifying. I'm really worried about the mosquitoes this year," said horse owner Jessica Wyson.

Wyson says the discovery has changed her daily routine as she works to protect her horses from mosquito bites.

"I increase fly traps throughout my whole property," she said.

She says she's seen mosquitoes biting her horses before, making prevention even more important.

Local News West Nile virus found in Las Vegas mosquitoes — what to know Abel Garcia

"I have seen them get bit. That's why we increase the fly traps," Wyson said.

Veterinarians at Desert Pines Equine Center say horse owners should keep vaccinations current, eliminate standing water where mosquitoes breed and reduce mosquito activity around barns and pastures whenever possible.

For some horse owners, however, preventing standing water can be challenging because animals require a constant supply of fresh water during Southern Nevada's extreme summer heat.

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Health experts say dogs and cats can also be exposed to West Nile virus, but the risk of serious illness is significantly lower because they generally spend less time outdoors and have thicker fur that provides additional protection from mosquito bites.

For Wyson, the possibility of losing one of her horses remains a constant concern.

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"It's one of my worst fears. In an instant, you could lose your baby," she said.

Health officials encourage both people and animal owners to reduce mosquito exposure by removing standing water, using insect repellent when appropriate and monitoring animals for any unusual behavior or signs of illness. They say anyone who notices symptoms should contact a veterinarian immediately.

