LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Mosquitoes in the 89121 ZIP code have tested positive for West Nile virus, the Southern Nevada Health District confirmed as part of its mosquito surveillance program.

Officials say warmer-than-average weather and more rain brought mosquito season early to Clark County this year. The health district reports that in 2024, there were 26 human cases of West Nile virus in Clark County. There were no cases last year, but officials warn the latest mosquito tests show the virus is back this season.

WATCH | West Nile virus detected in Las Vegas mosquitoes; here's how to protect yourself this summer

West Nile virus detected in Las Vegas mosquitoes; here's how to protect yourself this summer

Las Vegas resident Mickie Phonhnaboth said the news hit close to home. She moved from Texas partly to escape the insects — only to find them following her to the desert.

"I moved here from Texas to get away from the mosquitoes, so I feel like they followed me…" Phonhnaboth said.

KTNV

Artisha Rawls, a nurse certified lymphedema therapist, said most people infected with West Nile virus will not show symptoms — but the virus can be serious for some.

"You have 80% of people that can get infected by these pesky mosquitoes that carry the West Nile virus. However, those 80% may not show up with any symptoms. You have 20% that will show up with mild flu-like case symptoms, and then you have that 1% that will experience severe neurological complications." Rawls said.

Because there is no medication or vaccine to prevent West Nile virus, Rawls said avoiding bites is the only line of defense.

"There's no medication or vaccine to prevent West Nile virus, so the key is not getting bitten. Cover your arms and legs, wear socks — even though it's hot in Las Vegas. Put on sunscreen, let it dry, then apply repellent." Rawls said.

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Rawls also urged residents to eliminate standing water and keep their yards tidy.

"Get rid of any standing water, tidy up your yard because they hide in bushes." Rawls said.

Phonhnaboth said she is dusting off the mosquito-fighting habits she developed in Texas and hopes others will do the same.

"We had citronella candles outside and the mosquito repellent. Get mosquito repellent, wear long sleeves or long pants when you can — but I highly recommend citronella candles for outside." Phonhnaboth said.

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