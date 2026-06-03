First case of West Nile virus reported in Clark County for 2026

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The first case of West Nile virus has been reported in Clark County for this year.

According to the Southern Nevada Health District, the patient is a woman in her 40s who was diagnosed with the neuroinvasive form of the illness.

Less than 1% of infected patients develop neuroinvasive disease, which typically manifests as meningitis, encephalitis, or acute flaccid myelitis, according to the CDC.

She was hospitalized and has since recovered, according to SNHD. The patient reported travel to another state where multiple human West Nile virus cases have been reported and was also present in Clark County during the incubation period.

"Most people infected with West Nile virus experience mild symptoms or no symptoms at all, but some infections can result in serious illness," said Dr. Cassius Lockett, District Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District. "Taking simple precautions to avoid mosquito bites and eliminate mosquito breeding areas around your home or while traveling can significantly reduce your risk."

No mosquitoes collected in Clark County have tested positive for West Nile virus this year, but public health officials are encouraging residents to take steps now to reduce their risk of mosquito-borne illness.

WATCH | SNHD started its mosquito surveillance program earlier this year. Here's why.