SNHD announces earlier start to mosquito surveillance program

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are warming up again this week, with a chance to hit 90 by the weekend.

While some might be happy for the chance to shake off the winter blues, the warmer weather is also set to bring out mosquitoes.

Due to the recent higher-than-average temperatures coupled with recent rainfall, the Southern Nevada Health District has started mosquito surveillance one month earlier than usual.

Staff have started setting mosquito traps throughout the Las Vegas valley as part of the Health District’s Mosquito Disease Surveillance Program.

The early surveillance allows public health officials to closely monitor mosquito populations, identify species present in the community, and detect signs of mosquito-borne viruses before peak mosquito season.

“Starting mosquito surveillance one month early gives us a critical head start,” said Dr. Cassius Lockett, District Health Officer. “With warmer temperatures and the potential for standing water from recent rains, mosquitoes can begin breeding sooner than usual. Taking action now allows us to detect virus activity early and respond quickly."

Surveillance remains an essential public health tool to detect virus activity and guide response efforts.

In 2024, 12 non-neuroinvasive cases and 14 neuroinvasive cases of West Nile virus were reported in Clark County. In 2025, no human cases of West Nile virus were reported in Clark County.

SNHD is urging residents to take precautions now, particularly against Aedes aegypti, an invasive mosquito species capable of transmitting viruses such as Zika, dengue, yellow fever and chikungunya.

Unlike most mosquitoes, Aedes aegypti are aggressive daytime biters that prefer feeding on people. They breed in small containers that collect rain or irrigation water, including plant saucers, buckets, children’s toys, and even bottle caps.

Some of the things you can do at home to "Fight the Bite" include eliminating standing water around your home, wear protective clothing, and use an EPA-registered insect repellent.