‘Fight the Bite:’ Tips to reduce Southern Nevada's mosquito population problem

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District is fighting mosquitoes this summer — and they want your help to reduce mosquito-borne illnesses.

In the past few years, many locals have been buzzing about the increase in mosquitoes in Clark County. It's an issue Channel 13 anchor Joe Moeller has been following after hearing from concerned residents throughout the valley.

For those tasked with controlling our pest population, one breed in particular has been blamed for much of Southern Nevada's mosquito problem: Aedes aegypti. Pest control experts tell us this breed only needs a bottle cap of water to reproduce, making it all the more difficult to contain.

Mosquito activity tends to increase during the hotter months, according to SNHD, which conducts mosquito surveillance from March through the fall of each year to monitor for diseases, including:



West Nile virus

Western Equine Encephalitis

Zika virus

Saint Louis Encephalitis

The Health District’s staff set more than 3,400 traps at 800 sites throughout Clark County to help test for diseases, according to SNHD.

“Every season we remind our residents and visitors that we do have mosquitoes in Southern Nevada, and that we all need to take steps to protect ourselves from mosquito bites and limit areas where they can breed around our homes and neighborhoods,” said Dr. Cassius Locket, district health officer.

What can you do to "Fight the Bite"?

SNHD shared with Channel 13 that community members can pitch in to eliminate common breeding sources by reducing areas where standing water accumulates, including:



Green pools (pools that change color from algae or bacteria due to equipment failure or neglect)

Containers or buckets

Planters

Roof gutters

Tarps or pool covers

Toys

Pet dishes

Leaky outdoor faucets

In addition to reducing mosquito breeding grounds, SNHD offers community members tips to minimize mosquito bite exposure through their “Fight the Bite” campaign. Officials say wearing insect repellent containing DEET, Picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus can help, as well as wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants and using tight-fitting screens on doors and windows.