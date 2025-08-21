LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A particularly aggressive mosquito species is making life miserable for Las Vegas residents, and the problem is only getting worse.

Hailey Gravitt spoke to local officials to learn more about this species and what's being done about them.

Aggressive mosquito species spreads across Las Vegas valley

The Aedes aegypti mosquito, first discovered in the valley in 2017, has rapidly expanded its territory across Southern Nevada. What started as a presence in just two zip codes has now spread to 48 zip codes throughout the region.

"It's just that now we have a type that is very aggressive biting mosquito that people are paying attention to because they are merciless," said Vivek Raman, Environmental Health Supervisor for Southern Nevada.

Unlike other mosquito species, the Aedes aegypti is perfectly adapted to urban environments and specifically prefers to feed on humans rather than animals.

Despite the aggressive nature of these mosquitoes, health officials say the risk of serious illness remains minimal. The primary concerns are West Nile virus and Saint Louis encephalitis virus, which have caused some illness in Las Vegas.

However, Dr. Heber Phillips, a physician at Sunrise Hospital, emphasizes that severe cases are rare. With over a million people in the area, fewer than 50-100 people are typically diagnosed with mosquito-borne illnesses each year.

"The last thing you want to do is worry that you're gonna get those viruses every time you get bit, because the reality is there's over a million people here," Phillips said.

The Southern Nevada Health District operates a comprehensive mosquito surveillance program that actively tracks hotspots and monitors zip codes with high mosquito activity.

Prevention remains the best defense against these persistent biters, while health officials continue surveillance efforts to keep the mosquito population in check.

Locals can protect themselves by eliminating standing water around their homes, where mosquitoes breed. This includes emptying flower pots, bird baths, and any containers that collect water. Using EPA-approved insect repellent and wearing long sleeves during peak mosquito hours can also help reduce bites.

