West Nile virus kills 2 horses in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two valley horses are dead after getting West Nile virus.

The number of confirmed cases of West Nile virus in Clark County is rising as mosquitoes positive for the virus are found in 44 southern Nevada zip codes.

The latest report has listed 14 confirmed human cases. It also states that 17% of mosquitoes tested in Clark County had the virus.

The virus not only impacts people but also can be deadly for horses in the valley.

The Nevada Department of Agriculture is now reporting two cases that resulted in the horses being euthanized.

Aubree Englert has had her horse Tequila for five years.

Englert and her family have several horses on their northwest valley property including Tequila and they say mosquitoes are a concern.

"Mosquitoes are definitely up, especially in our area," Englert said. "I have seen a ton more mosquitoes that are annoying."

So far this season, 14 people in the valley have been diagnosed with West Nile virus

We talked to Dr. Gerald Huff from the Desert Pines Equine Medical Center.

"Both of the horses that we saw a few weeks ago were not vaccinated and both euthanized," Huff said.

Huff says a third of horses with West Nile don't survive. Others can overcome the symptoms but damage could be permanent.

"It affects the spinal cord and the brain to varying degrees some of the horses will stumble a little occasionally you will see a horse that goes blind," Huff said.

Some horses could have mild symptoms like a fever. A blood test is needed for a diagnosis.

Unlike humans, there is an effective West Nile virus vaccine for horses.

"In most cases, people just aren't aware of the danger posed by the virus," Huff said.

The last time West Nile was detected in horses was in 2017 with 8 cases according to the Nevada Department of Agriculture.

The Southern Nevada Health District is urging everyone to take precautions.

"With the rains we received this past week we are expecting more breeding sources to appear, if you are going to be outside wear repellents," said Christian de Haan, senior environmental health specialist at Southern Nevada Health District.

Englert knows how important the vaccines are. She has her horses vaccinated.

"Having that vaccine on board makes me feel better," she said.

