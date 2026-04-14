Tax scams surge as deadline nears: Experts warn Las Vegas residents to stay alert

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With the tax deadline just days away, experts say scammers are ramping up efforts to target taxpayers across the country, including here in Las Vegas.

From fake IRS texts and fraudulent emails to messages sent through social media, cybersecurity experts warn that attempts to steal personal and financial information are increasing as more people rush to file.

Shakeria Hawkins explains what you need to know to protect yourself:

Tax scams surge as deadline nears: Experts warn to stay alert

“Right now is one of the most dangerous times for tax scams,” said cybersecurity expert Ariel Reid. “People are stressed, they’re in a hurry, and that’s exactly what scammers are counting on.”

Southwest Las Vegas resident Teresa Bajorek says she’s already seeing the problem firsthand. She told me she receives scam messages "at least twice a week."

Although she hasn’t filed her taxes yet, Bajorek says she’s already received suspicious texts asking for personal information — something she immediately questioned.

“They’re trying to get information out of me that I’m not trying to give,” she said. “A real tax professional is much more professional with their questions, so you kind of know right away.”

But experts warn that not everyone can spot a scam so easily.

Fraudsters are increasingly impersonating the IRS, sending messages that claim you owe money or are due a refund. These messages often include links designed to steal sensitive information such as Social Security numbers or bank account details.

According to recent data, Americans lost more than $5.7 million to tax-related scams during last year’s tax season alone.

Reid says many of these scams arrive through unfamiliar phone numbers or social media platforms.

“It’s going to come by text message, usually from a number you don’t recognize,” Reid said. “We’re also seeing more of this happening through social media DMs.”

Experts say there are clear warning signs: unsolicited messages, urgent threats, and requests for personal or financial information.

They also stress that the IRS does not initiate contact through text messages or social media.

If you’re unsure whether a message is legitimate, experts recommend going directly to the official IRS website rather than clicking any links.

“The IRS is never going to DM you about your taxes,” Reid added. “They’re not going to ask for personal information through a link or QR code.”

For Bajorek, the rise in scams is concerning, especially for vulnerable populations.

“I worry about people getting taken advantage of, especially seniors like myself,” she said. “It’s just not fair.”

As the tax deadline approaches, experts say taking a few extra seconds to slow down and verify information could make all the difference in avoiding a costly mistake.

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