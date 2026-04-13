'We don't deserve it:' Some federal retirees say they've struggled to get needed tax forms

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Some federal retirees say they've struggled to access critical forms they need to file their taxes after the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) shifted to a digital system.

Local veteran Howard Davis is one of them. He reached out to Channel 13 to share his struggles. I sat down with him to hear his story.

Some federal retirees say they've struggled to get needed tax forms from the government

He served in the U.S. Air Force for decades, and after that, went into civil service, working for the federal government.

"So you've given a lot of years of your life to the government here," I remarked, as he recounted his years of service.

"Yes, it's all been with the government," Davis replied.

Now retired, all that service means Davis gets two 1099-R forms each year — IRS forms that track his pension distributions. He needs those to file his taxes. He said he typically gets them by mail each year, but that didn't happen this year.

"I would normally get those about the end of January. When I didn't get mine, I started becoming worried about it. Only then did I find out that they're not sending them out to you. You have to go into the computer," Davis said.

It turns out, the U.S. Office of Personnel Management recently went largely paperless with its retirement services system. Annuitants who have provided an email address will receive their 1099-R forms electronically now. Those who do not have an email address on file with OPM should automatically get theirs via mail. Others who prefer a mailed copy can request one.

Davis told me he couldn't figure out how to access his 1099-R forms digitally through this new system.

"I'm 90 years old. Computers came out when I was in the military, so I'm new to computers," Davis said. "We never grew up with computers. We don't know what to do about it. I got a computer. I can print out a page if you send me an email. That's the extent."

So, he went about trying to request a paper copy be mailed to him, but he said even that has been difficult. He said when he calls OPM, it's difficult actually getting through to someone.

"I'm talking two hours I'm holding this phone," Davis said.

When I sat down with him last week — about a week out from Tax Day, he said he still hadn't gotten his tax forms from OPM. He said the frustration from all of this, along with the stress of a rapidly approaching tax deadline, has been a lot on him.

"I spent two years away from my family in Vietnam, so we don't deserve it. None of the military deserves it," Davis said, exasperated.

John Hatton, Staff Vice President for Policy and Programs at the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE), tells me they've heard similar stories from other federal retirees, too.

"When people call OPM, they have almost a complete inability to get through on the phone to anybody. We've had to tell people to call at 7:40 in the morning and keep on calling for half an hour, and that's their best chance of getting through," Hatton said.

He said NARFE understands the push to modernize and go digital, but he feels the choice should ultimately be up to the individual, especially when you're dealing with retirees who may not be comfortable or well-versed with technology.

"In the private sector, you wouldn't have this. You wouldn't be able to just change to digital delivery for people without some sort of consent or buy-in. But we're doing it in the public sector and we're doing it to people who have served," Hatton said.

Members of Congress have also heard complaints about this from their constituents. Nine members of Congress sent a letter to the head of OPM in March demanding answers and outlining the issues they've been hearing about. The letter detailed stories similar to Howard Davis': dissatisfaction with the new digital system and an inability to connect with people at OPM over the phone. The letter stated that even constituents who did not have an email address on file with OPM and were supposed to receive their 1099-R automatically via mail were left "waiting well beyond the maximum two-week delivery window communicated by [OPM] staff."

"It would be comical if it wasn't so frustrating for people, how difficult it is to get this mail copy. I think a series of errors on OPM's part trying to reduce costs, but in a way that takes away a choice from people," Hatton said.

I tried to get answers from OPM myself, but when I called, the automated voice directed media inquiries to email, and my emails to that account have gone unanswered.

I did find an X post from March 10 where OPM director Scott Kupor wrote, "As part of our digital-first customer support modernization at @USOPM, we notified annuitants starting in November of last year that 1099-R's can now be downloaded at http://servicesonline.opm.gov. While ~93% of our annuitants have downloaded their docs or received a mailed copy, we recognize that some of you have not yet received your physical copy. If you requested a mailed 1099-R, they are all going out this week. If you do not receive your copy by mid-next week, please email us at requests@opm.gov so we can make sure you are all set for tax filing season. Thanks."

Since we sat down last week, local veteran Howard Davis said he has finally been able to access his 1099-R forms, thankfully, and has been rushing to file his taxes by the April 15 deadline.

Hatton worries, though, that others may still be waiting. If that's you, Hatton recommends emailing "requests@opm.gov." At this point, though, you may want to consider requesting an extension on your taxes, but keep in mind, you must estimate and pay any taxes owed by April 15.

"Attempts to modernize, attempts to reduce costs are reasonable. This was just done in a very sloppy way in my opinion, and not having the support on the back end needed to address the issues that the initial decision has created," Hatton said.