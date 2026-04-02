LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With the April 15 tax deadline quickly approaching, many Las Vegas residents are racing to file, but for some, the cost of tax preparation is a major barrier.

“It can be really stressful because some places overcharge,” said southwest Las Vegas resident Bernice Shima.

Shakeria Hawkins explains how you can get help with your taxes:

Free tax help available in southwest Las Vegas as April 15 deadline approaches

Shima tells Channel 13 she waited until the last couple of weeks to file her taxes, partly due to the expense. As a single filer with no dependents, she says she doesn’t expect a refund, making it harder to justify paying for filing services.

“When you don’t have anybody to claim, no dependents…as a single person, you’re not really getting anything back,” Shima said.

She’s not alone.

That’s why the Nevada Free Taxes Coalition, located in Spring Valley near Rainbow Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue, is offering free tax preparation services for households making $69,000 or less.

Volunteers say this year, certain tax credits could make a significant difference for filers.

“Her refund went from a -$288 to a +250 that she got back based on the fact that she had almost $5,000 of tips that came off her income,” said Peggy, a volunteer with the organization.

With the deadline just days away, the coalition is hosting a final push to help residents file on time.

A Tax-A-Thon is scheduled for April 14 and 15 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the organization’s South Rainbow location. No appointment is required.

“Just bring your social security card, your picture ID, and all of your income documents, and you can have your taxes done on the spot,” said executive director Jodie Mobley.

For Shima, the free service made it easy to finally check taxes off her to-do list.

“I happened to have my W-2s in my car, so I thought, why not go in and see how it goes?” she said.

Experts say waiting until the last minute can add unnecessary stress, and taking advantage of free resources like this can save both time and money.

As your southwest Las Vegas community reporter, Shakeria Hawkins is interested in all issues and concerns facing southwest valley residents. Reach out to her at shakeria.hawkins@ktnv.com or click the link below.