SOUTHWEST LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Public Utilities Commission of Nevada has moved its next NV Energy consumer session to a larger venue, but at least one advocacy group says the change doesn't go far enough.

The rescheduled consumer session is set for July 27 at 1 p.m. at the new legislative building, following widespread criticism after dozens of people were left waiting outside in triple-digit temperatures during a high-volume meeting about the daily demand charge in June.

Southwest Las Vegas Residents say they waited for hours in triple-digit heat at PUCN meeting Shakeria Hawkins

The heat and limited space sparked backlash over accessibility concerns.

Jessica Padron of AARP Nevada said the venue change is making some progress.

WATCH | PUCN moves consumer session amid accessibility concerns

PUCN moves NV Energy consumer session to larger venue, but advocates say more changes are needed

"We think it's a good first step," she said.

Padron acknowledged the new location offers more room for attendees.

"The new legislative building is large. It has a lot of parking spaces, so it's a good venue space," Padron shared.

Even with the larger accommodations, some consumers remain concerned about the timing of the session. AARP Nevada is pushing for an additional evening session to allow more Nevadans to participate without missing work or spending hours outside in the summer heat.

Local News Groups pen joint letter to PUCN after attendees left in triple-digit heat KTNV Staff

"We think it's very important that accessibility is the primary key factor. Nevada has varying work schedules. We are a 24-hour city, so it's important they offer a 6 p.m. session for those who work 9-to-5 hours or who cannot be out in the daylight for a variety of health reasons," Padron said.

AARP Nevada and other groups have since met with PUCN officials, but say one of their biggest requests remains unanswered: a public apology to the people who waited outside in the extreme heat.

"We think it's critically important that Nevadans are able to access these meetings and have their voices heard. The fact that they were forced to wait outside in triple-digit heat is not acceptable, so we continue to ask the Public Utilities Commission to offer a public apology to those Nevadans," Padron said.

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AARP says it will continue pushing for an additional evening session so more Nevadans have the opportunity to participate.

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