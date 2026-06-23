DEAA consumer session postponed as NV Energy, PUCN work to secure larger venue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The upcoming annual Deferred Energy Accounting Adjustment consumer session with the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada has been postponed, NV Energy announced Tuesday.

NV Energy said it and the PUCN are looking to secure larger venues due to an expected large turnout and public interest.

The session, which was originally scheduled for June 25, will be rescheduled. NV Energy said the new date, time and location will be announced once details are finalized, and a formal notice will be issued.

We told you last week that residents who attended a PUCN hearing on June 16 about NV Energy's proposed rate hike, including a controversial daily demand charge, waited for hours in triple-digit heat.

WATCH | Southwest Las Vegas reporter Shakeria Hawkins talked with an attendee about the experience:

Residents say they waited for hours in triple-digit heat at PUCN meeting

In a statement, the PUCN said it took steps to manage the crowd after large turnouts at related events the day before. The agency said it consulted with law enforcement, limited occupancy for safety reasons, provided call-in options for the public, and worked to rotate people into the hearing room as space became available.

The commission also said NV Energy provided cold water to those waiting outside.

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