LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Residents who attended a Public Utilities Commission hearing on NV Energy's proposed rate hike say the experience of trying to participate became an ordeal of its own.

Hundreds of people gathered Tuesday at the Public Utilities Commission building in southwest Las Vegas to comment on NV Energy's proposed general rate case, including a controversial daily demand charge. But many attendees say they spent hours waiting outside in triple-digit temperatures before getting the opportunity to speak.

WATCH | Southwest Las Vegas reporter Shakeria Hawkins talked with an attendee about the experience:

Residents say they waited for hours in triple-digit heat at PUCN meeting

Among them was 50-year-old pastor Latina Regan of Cornerstone Family Worship Church.

"Thirty minutes turned into an hour, an hour turned into two hours," Regan said.

What started as a trip to a public hearing ended with paramedics being called.

"I started to feel very dizzy and faint, so I asked the police officers who were there if someone could please call medical," Regan said.

Regan said she arrived around 1:30 p.m. when the meeting began and was told only about 50 people at a time could be inside the hearing room. She estimates roughly 100 people remained outside waiting to enter.

Video captured long lines of residents standing in the heat, including senior citizens struggling to remain on their feet while searching for shade.

"At this time, people are starting to slump," Regan said.

She said she attended the hearing because many members of her congregation are struggling with rising energy costs. However, she said her biggest concern became the lack of accommodations for residents trying to participate in the public process.

"If you did have concern prior of 350 people, that is an indicator that people are concerned, so instead of punishing them, be more accommodating," Regan said.

She also questioned why attendees were not allowed greater access to indoor areas while they waited.

"There was a person guarding the door. They had police officers there to make sure nobody was inside of the lobby," she said. "Even if you went up there, you had to articulate, 'I'm going to the bathroom.' They would not allow us in."

Concerns about the heat were also raised during the meeting itself.

"First, I want to start off by saying it's kind of comical that you're saying you're worried about safety while you're risking people, exposing them to extreme heat while there's an excessive heat warning right now," attendee Hector told commissioners during public comment.

In a statement, the Public Utilities Commission said it took steps to manage the crowd after large turnouts at related events the day before. The agency said it consulted with law enforcement, limited occupancy for safety reasons, provided call-in options for the public, and worked to rotate people into the hearing room as space became available.

The commission also said NV Energy provided cold water to those waiting outside.

Despite her experience, Regan said she will continue participating in future meetings.

"Absolutely. Even though that was unfortunate, I won't let them make my voice be silent," she said.

The Public Utilities Commission said residents who were unable to speak in person can still submit written comments or contact the agency directly.