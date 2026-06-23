AARP, Legal Aid and more pen joint letter to PUCN after attendees left in triple-digit heat at recent meeting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We've stayed on top of the issue of NV Energy's Daily Demand Charge, how the Public Utilities Commission is responding, and ways locals can share their input on the issue.

Just last week, we told you about the consumer session at the PUCN building where locals had the chance to comment on NV Energy's proposed general rate case, including a controversial daily demand charge.

WATCH | We heard from locals as they shared some of their thoughts about the utility company:

Southern Nevadans voice concerns over utility costs, transparency during PUCN consumer session

But for some, the main concern wasn't what was discussed inside the building, but the dozens of people left to wait outside in triple-digit temperatures.

WATCH | Southwest Las Vegas reporter Shakeria Hawkins talked with an attendee about the experience:

Residents say they waited for hours in triple-digit heat at PUCN meeting

Now, we've learned that a coalition of six organizations has sent a formal letter addressed to PUCN Chair Williamson about the treatment of attendees at that session, including older adults forced to wait in the heat.

The letter asks the PUCN to apologize, hold at least two additional consumer sessions, including an evening option, and stop advancement of the NV Energy demand charge until meaningful public input has been gathered.

Signatories include AARP Nevada, Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada, Nevada Coalition of Legal Service Providers, Helping Hands of Vegas Valley, Southern Nevada Senior Law Program, and Northern Nevada Legal Aid.

You can read the full letter below:



06162026 PUCN Consumer Session Response Letter w Signatories by yolanda.cruz

In a statement previously sent to Channel 13, the Public Utilities Commission said it took steps to manage the crowd after large turnouts at related events the day before. The agency said it consulted with law enforcement, limited occupancy for safety reasons, provided call-in options for the public, and worked to rotate people into the hearing room as space became available.

The commission also said NV Energy provided cold water to those waiting outside.

The Public Utilities Commission said residents who were unable to speak in person can still submit written comments or contact the agency directly.

