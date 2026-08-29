LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three horses were attacked during a barrel racing competition at South Point Casino in June — allegedly by another competitor. Now, the rodeo community is moving forward together with a big weekend of events in Las Vegas.

Women from the rodeo community took center stage at South Point Casino Friday night for the Miss Rodeo Nevada Fashion Show, with horsemanship competitions also on the schedule.

WATCH | Miss Rodeo Nevada competition follows a tough summer for the rodeo community

Miss Rodeo Nevada competition follows a tough summer for the rodeo community

"Tomorrow is our big day of competition," said Miss Rodeo Wyoming, Kate Budge.

The Miss Rodeo Nevada program has been a tradition for nearly 70 years. But this year's event follows a difficult summer for the rodeo community.

In June, three horses were attacked during a barrel racing competition at South Point — allegedly by another competitor. The 17-year-old accused in the attack faces 12 counts of animal cruelty and three counts of destruction of property.

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"I was shocked. It was tragic," Budge said.

Chris Lenke, president of the Miss Rodeo Nevada Association, said the incident impacted the community.

"It was unfortunate that it happened, and it shook the community quite a bit," Lenke said.

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But participants say what happened also brought people closer together.

"Everybody rallied around and got together and supported those who needed support," Lenke said.

Jana Tenpenny said the bonds formed in the rodeo world run deep.

"Our sisterhood is so important," Tenpenny said.

For Lenke, the resilience on display this weekend speaks to the heart of the rodeo community.

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"That's what a cowboy and a cowgirl are: resilient," Lenke said.

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