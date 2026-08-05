LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas woman spent days searching for her stolen Hyundai Elantra, only to discover it had already been recovered — and was sitting at a local tow yard the entire time.

WATCH | I found out now she's facing a new issue with her stolen car:

Las Vegas woman finds stolen Hyundai at tow yard, faces nearly $400 in fees to get it back

We first told you about Amber Legan last week, sharing how in her search for her own missing car, she located two other stolen cars in the process.

She reached back out to me, saying she learned her vehicle had been at the tow yard since July 30 at around 1:30 a.m., but she was never notified of the recovery.

Now, Legan says she is facing nearly $400 in fees to get her vehicle released.

"I just want people with Hyundais to be aware... there need to be extra precautions," Legan said.

She hopes her experience serves as a warning for other Hyundai owners to take extra precautions.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says vehicle thefts are down 30% this year compared to last year, but Hyundai and Kia models remain among the most common targets.

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