LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Amber Legan wakes up every morning and searches Facebook for posts about stolen Hyundais. She and her sister spend about 3 hours after work each day driving through parking lots, apartment complexes, and neighborhoods across Las Vegas looking for her 2014 dark gray Hyundai Elantra.

"My sister and I go out after work... we hit every side of town about three hours every day," Legan said.

That daily routine recently paid off — not for her own car, but for another Las Vegas woman who had also reported her Hyundai stolen.

WATCH | Las Vegas woman's stolen car search leads to recovery of two other vehicles

Las Vegas woman searching for stolen Hyundai helps recover two other stolen cars in the process

"She went on Facebook and typed 'Hyundai Elantra,'" Legan's sister, Heather Legan, said.

The sisters drove to the area and found the car sitting in a Walgreens parking lot.

"We found her car in the Walgreens parking lot," Amber said.

"With all the windows down, and one busted out," Heather said.

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They called the owner, who was able to recover her car.

Just days earlier, Amber had also reported an abandoned Hyundai near her neighborhood. Police confirmed that vehicle had also been stolen.

While her own car remains missing, her search has now helped recover 2 stolen vehicles.

The experience changed how Amber looks at abandoned vehicles.

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"If you see something that doesn't look normal... call it in," she said.

Metro Police say motor vehicle thefts are down 30% this year compared to last year. But Hyundai and Kia models remain among the most common targets. Officers urge owners to visit a dealership to make sure their vehicles have the latest security updates.

Amber is still waiting to get her own vehicle back and hopes sharing her story will encourage other Hyundai owners to take extra precautions.

"I just want people with Hyundais to be aware... there need to be extra precautions," she said.

Anyone who spots a dark gray 2014 Hyundai Elantra with license plate 4046F4 is asked to call it in.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.