Las Vegas Hyundai drivers encouraged to get anti-theft software upgrade at pop-up event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas resident Alexander Nixon had his Hyundai Sonata broken into last October. His car was thankfully not stolen, but the recent break-in was a wake up call.

Nixon said he had no idea Hyundai cars were vulnerable to theft.

"They broke my passenger window and took my stuff," Nixon said. "I had no clue. I thought it happened to any car."

He told Channel 13 the recent burglary makes him rethink extra steps to protect his car.

Drivers like Nixon are encouraged to stop by a pop-up event at Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's headquarters this weekend.

Metro and Hyundai are teaming up to provide free anti-theft software installations.

"These crimes impact our community and overall quality of life," said Chief Deputy Nick Farese when speaking about the rise in auto theft in the valley.

In 2023, Metro reported a nearly 40% increase in auto theft.

Farese contributes the spike to a social media challenge targeting Hyundai and Kia cars. He said juveniles are often the culprits.

"They're stealing it just for joyriding or, in many times, to commit other crimes," Farese said.

David VandeLinde, the vice president of Hyundai Motor America, demonstrated the software upgrade on a Hyundai sedan at Metro's headquarters Thursday.

"3.7 million Hyundai vehicles that have a key turn to start need this software," VandeLinde said. "There is a very small population of vehicles, less than 700,000, that essentially the computers are too full so we have a unique mechanical solution."

VandeLinde said this is a national effort, and pop-up clinics have already been held in other cities including Seattle and El Paso.

Drivers who complete the software upgrade will also get a vehicle sticker on their driver's side window so potential thieves know the car won't be as easy to steal.

Las Vegas resident William Dwyer told Channel 13 he knew certain Hyundais got stolen more than other cars but never personally felt at risk.

"I always lock mine, for one, and always park it near my condo," Dwyer said.

He said he will be telling his family members about the pop-up event.

Those interested in getting the software upgrade can head to Metro's headquarters from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday. You will also get a free steering wheel lock while supplies last.

Drivers are asked to approach the event from the North on MLK and enter the main gate.

Drivers who have Kia cars vulnerable to theft are encouraged to contact their dealer.

VandeLinde said Hyundai also has a special partnership with AAA insurance for those dealing with insurance problems.