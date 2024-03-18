Las Vegas Hyundai owners can get anti-theft software for free

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hyundai owners worried about keeping their vehicles safe have a new tool at their disposal thanks to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday, March 22, Hyundai Motor America is providing free anti-theft software installation at LVMPD on S. Martin L. King Boulevard.

IMPORTANT: SECURE YOUR CAR!



In response to persistent thefts targeting certain Hyundai vehicles without push-button ignitions and immobilizing anti-theft devices, Hyundai Motor America is providing a free installation of anti-theft software this weekend!https://t.co/cTIqmTveRC pic.twitter.com/e5o2Mqwo4T — LVMPD (@LVMPD) March 18, 2024

Mobile service technicians will be on site to install and complete the software upgrade, which should take roughly 30 minutes.

The clinic will be held from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

All owners of impacted Hyundai vehicles are encouraged to attend, which include:



2018-2022 Accent

2011-2022 Elantra

2013-2020 Elantra GT

2013-2014 Genesis Coupe

2018-2022 Kona

2020-2021 Palisade

2013-2022 Santa Fe

2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport

2019 Santa Fe XL

2011-2019 Sonata

2011-2022 Tucson

2012-2017 & 2019-2021 Veloster

2020-2021 Venue

Police warn KIA and Hyundai drivers of theft because of social media challenge

In the United States, the number of Kia and Hyundai vehicles being stolen continues to spike after a security flaw was exposed on social media over a year ago.

Here in the valley, thefts have increased nearly 40% in the last year. Those thefts are also making it more challenging for Kia and Hyundai owners to get insurance. Both State Farm and Allstate insurance previously told Channel 13 they've add to make adjustments to policies due to the issue.