Las Vegas Hyundai owners can get anti-theft software for free

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hyundai owners worried about keeping their vehicles safe have a new tool at their disposal thanks to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday, March 22, Hyundai Motor America is providing free anti-theft software installation at LVMPD on S. Martin L. King Boulevard.
Mobile service technicians will be on site to install and complete the software upgrade, which should take roughly 30 minutes.
The clinic will be held from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
All owners of impacted Hyundai vehicles are encouraged to attend, which include:
- 2018-2022 Accent
- 2011-2022 Elantra
- 2013-2020 Elantra GT
- 2013-2014 Genesis Coupe
- 2018-2022 Kona
- 2020-2021 Palisade
- 2013-2022 Santa Fe
- 2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport
- 2019 Santa Fe XL
- 2011-2019 Sonata
- 2011-2022 Tucson
- 2012-2017 & 2019-2021 Veloster
- 2020-2021 Venue
In the United States, the number of Kia and Hyundai vehicles being stolen continues to spike after a security flaw was exposed on social media over a year ago.
Here in the valley, thefts have increased nearly 40% in the last year. Those thefts are also making it more challenging for Kia and Hyundai owners to get insurance. Both State Farm and Allstate insurance previously told Channel 13 they've add to make adjustments to policies due to the issue.