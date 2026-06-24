Advocacy groups call for additional public meetings after PUCN session draws long lines, extreme heat

SOUTHWEST LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Public Utilities Commission of Nevada (PUCN) has postponed Thursday's Deferred Energy Accounting Adjustment consumer session, saying it needs a larger venue to accommodate the expected turnout.

The decision comes after last week's annual consumer session regarding NV Energy's proposed residential demand charge drew long lines, with some attendees waiting outside for hours as temperatures climbed above 100 degrees.

Southwest Las Vegas Residents say they waited for hours in triple-digit heat at PUCN meeting Shakeria Hawkins

AARP Nevada and several legal aid, consumer advocacy, and senior advocacy organizations have since sent a letter to the commission, calling the situation "unacceptable" and urging additional action beyond simply moving the meeting to a larger location.

"There was no reason to create this long line of people waiting in the sun in 108 degrees," said Tod Story, state director for AARP Nevada. "That was unnecessary."

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The groups argue the conditions created health risks for attendees, particularly older adults, and made it more difficult for the public to participate in a proceeding that could affect future electric bills.

In their letter, the organizations are asking the commission to formally acknowledge what happened and apologize to those who attended. They are also requesting at least two additional consumer sessions, including an evening meeting, to provide more opportunities for public participation.

Local News Groups pen joint letter to PUCN after attendees left in triple-digit heat KTNV Staff

"We expect them to follow the law," Story said.

The groups are also urging the commission to delay moving forward with any new residential demand charges until additional meetings are held and more public feedback is gathered.

"The first meeting they held, they need to start over again," Story said.

According to Story, the issue is not simply about finding a larger venue but ensuring the public has a meaningful opportunity to participate in the decision-making process.

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"An apology is warranted in this particular case," Story said. "We want this to follow open meeting law, be accommodating to the public, hold multiple meetings and refrain from advancing this rate case until those meetings are held and feedback is genuinely gathered."

The commission has not responded to the groups' letter. However, PUCN officials say details about the rescheduled consumer session will be announced once a new location is secured.

AARP Nevada and the other organizations say they are now waiting to see whether the commission will address their requests.