July 4th fire danger concerns locals, city leaders offer community fireworks show in northwest Las Vegas

NORTHWEST LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Local officials around Southern Nevada are focused on making sure you and your family celebrate America's 250th birthday safely, especially when it comes to fireworks.

Last year on July 5, I covered an overnight house fire in a neighborhood near Hualapai and the 215 that was caused by fireworks — it was one of seven building fires Las Vegas Fire and Rescue crews responded to in the city limits last Independence Day, on top of 116 outside fires and two burn injuries.

As we're coming up on the Fourth of July this weekend, there are a lot of the same fears about illegal fireworks and fire danger here in the northwest v

alley.

"I just see a lot of fires and everything, I just feel really bad for the people," said Northwest Las Vegas local Monica Sepulveda when I caught up with her at Bunker Family Park on Thursday. "It's really sad, but that's what happens on the Fourth of July!"

I went to Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley's press conference at City Hall on Thursday morning to ask the city their message to people concerned about fire danger this weekend.

"Be careful, don't use unauthorized fireworks — they're dangerous, there's no quality control," Mayor Berkley said.

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"Keeping your yard free of dead vegetation, dry things, anything that would perpetuate a fire," Assistant Fire Chief Sherri Shoup said. "Those are the things that you can do to prevent the spread of a fire, or the start of something that could get going."

Remember, even legal "safe and sane" fireworks can cause fires and injuries too — it's important to have a hose on standby and soak used fireworks in a bucket of water before throwing them away.

"We'll have less garage fires, less trash can fires and all those things that way, with those little habits," Assistant Chief Shoup said.

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If you and your family want to make sure you're safe this weekend, checking out a professional fireworks show is a great alternative to using fireworks in your neighborhood yourself.

Lucky for you, there are several around town this year on Independence Day, including the City of Las Vegas' "Blast Off in the Basin" right here in the northwest valley!

I caught up with Ward 4 City Councilwoman Frances Allen-Palenske last week to learn more about the annual event.

"We've got kids singing patriotic music, the fireworks show, the drone show, food trucks — it's really family oriented," Councilwoman Allen-Palenske told me. "You can come out up to two hours in advance and put out the blanket! Kids and families love it, we've been doing it for three years now, and it's been a tremendous success."

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The free fireworks and drone show starts at 9:15 p.m. on Saturday night, with the best views at Wayne Bunker Family Park, Buckskin Basin Park and even Doc Romeo Park to the south, or Children's Memorial Park east of I-11/US-95.

It's something northwest valley locals tell me they look forward to every year!

"I live just around the corner, and it's going to be good!" Monica Sepulveda told me. "Bring your children, everybody come and bring your families and have a good time — a safe Fourth of July!"

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For more details about "Blast Off in the Basin," visit the City of Las Vegas' website by clicking here.

Is there something going on in the northwest valley that you think I should know about? Send me an email: Guy@KTNV.com .