Organizations across Las Vegas respond to Fourth of July weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — During the Fourth of July holiday, various organizations throughout the Las Vegas Valley responded to Fourth of July festivities and the aftermath.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue

In an email sent to Channel 13, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue detailed their response on Friday. These calls included partnering agencies and those outside of the Las Vegas Fire & Rescue jurisdiction. A total of 466 units were deployed to respond.

Fourth of July firework aftermath in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue noted that there were 116 outside fires, seven building fires, two burn injuries and zero outside smoke investigations within the city of Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue also permitted and inspected 64 Safe-N-Sane fireworks booths.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue partnered with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Clark County.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responds to 293 emergency incidents during Fourth of July weekend

"You Light it, We Write it"

The "You Light it, We Write it" campaign, a campaign aimed at combating illegal fireworks in the valley, confiscated 8,851.55 pounds of illegal fireworks and cited 149 individuals.

The campaign began on Friday, June 20, through Friday, July 4.

The taskforce was made up of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

American Red Cross

The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada responded to eight house fires across Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson and Sloan on the Fourth of July. At least one of the fires is believed to have been caused by fireworks.

They helped a total of 24 people with shelter, food and other essentials.

Animal Foundation

The Animal Foundation has taken in 45 stray animals from July 4 through July 5 as of 11 a.m., as a result of the Fourth of July fireworks.

As of July 6 at 2:54 p.m., the Animal Foundation said they received 119 stray pets, up 74 animals since yesterday morning. They also shared that 77 of the strays from intake are dogs.

On July 4, 11 pets were returned to their owners, and on July 5, nine pets were returned, according to the Animal Foundation. They shared that animal reclaiming data currently only spans those dates.

What to do if you find a missing pet after July 4

The foundation expects more lost pets to come in on Saturday and Sunday.

There is a pet support hotline available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 702-760-PETS for anyone who has lost their pet or needs assistance.

For more Fourth of July pet tips, click here.