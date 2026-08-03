NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Walking through the new Hylo Park South shopping center, it's hard to imagine that it used to be home to the old Texas Station Casino. For many locals, this stretch of land holds a lot of memories. But now, a new chapter begins.

This week, Agora Realty announced it has completed construction for Hylo Park South, its 90,750-square-foot grocery-anchored retail center located at the southeast corner of Lake Mead Blvd. and Rancho Drive in the city of North Las Vegas.

WATCH | North Las Vegas Reporter Jhovani Carrillo has more on what's still ahead for the development:

Hylo Park development sees new businesses coming to North Las Vegas

Colby Fellhuer grew up going to the old Fiesta and Texas Station Casino in North Las Vegas. Witnessing the transformation of the massive Hylo Park project has been bittersweet for him.

"My dad would take me and my brother to the Kids Quest,” Fellhuer said. "It kind of hurts, you know, but that's life. Things change. It looks beautiful; this building looks great. I'm sure everything else will look fantastic."

The 11-acre retail center is already 95% leased to many nationally recognized businesses like Chipotle and Starbucks, which are already welcoming customers.

According to Agora Realty, the company behind the development, Cardenas Markets, Ross, In-N-Out, Chase Bank, Tesla, and Sourdough & Co. will soon join them. They add that most of those businesses are set to open in 2027.

“We are thrilled with this milestone in our Hylo Park master planned community development. We’ve been working to transform this former hotel and casino site into a welcoming destination and community amenity for North Las Vegas residents," shared Aaron Lefton, president at Agora Realty. "Hylo Park South is an important part of that future, and I am excited to see this pedestrian-friendly retail center take shape as these tenants become a valued addition to our overall development.”

The transformation doesn't stop there. Nearly 400 homes are already under construction in the area as part of the larger development. The ice rink near the old Fiesta Casino is also getting a major makeover, and crews are expected to break ground on a 200,000-square-foot sports complex and hotel located in Hylo Park North.

For locals like Fellhuer, it's an exciting glimpse of what's to come.

"I just think it'll be a good opportunity."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.