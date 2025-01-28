Hylo Park, new mixed-use development, breaks ground in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new development that's been in the works since 2023 is set to break ground in North Las Vegas on Tuesday morning.

The new Hylo Park project will sit on the empty 73-acre lot where the Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station casinos once stood.

Both casinos were torn down in 2022 and 2023 respectively after closing during the pandemic.

Tuesday's groundbreaking marks the first phase in the construction of the Hylo Park project.

Agora Realty, the company behind the development, said the first phase will include a grocery store and restaurants on 11 acres.

The second will be the sports entertainment and lifestyle project phase, including a sports field, ice rink and an outdoor entertainment venue.

Finally, 393 homes will be built during the home builder phase that will connect directly to the newly built shops.

North Las Vegas commission approves re-zoning plans for development replacing Texas, Fiesta Station

Officials say the project will become a walkable community that provides essential services and retail options in the rapidly growing community.

"It's going to bless the lives of families in that community," Councilwoman Ruth Garcia-Anderson said. "We have a lot of families that have been wanting services closer to home and this is what this project is going to bring."

Agora Realty says they expect the project to be completed 24 months from Tuesday's groundbreaking in 2027.