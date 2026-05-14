NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Hylo Park Ice Arena in North Las Vegas is getting a $2 million makeover as construction on the larger Hylo Park development continues to move forward.

The arena sits next to the old Fiesta Casino parking garage on North Rancho and Carey. It is one of the last remaining reminders of the old Texas and Fiesta casinos, which were demolished to make way for Hylo Park.

Developer Cary Lefton said an ice-making machine inside the rink broke, and rather than patch the problem, the team decided to move forward with a full renovation.

WATCH | Hylo Park ice arena set for renovation as North Las Vegas development advances

Hylo Park ice arena set for renovation as massive North Las Vegas development moves forward

"We're pretty excited about the level of improvements that we are delivering," Lefton said.

The renovation will add nearly 5,000 square feet to the front of the building, expand second-floor seating, renovate the bathrooms, and install new ice-making machines.

The arena will be closed for roughly a year during construction.

"It's exciting to know that it's going to be much larger, it's going to be packed most definitely," Saydee said.

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For ice skaters looking for somewhere to skate during the closure, the Las Vegas Golden Knights, which manages the site, will make ice time available at other local rinks.

The ice arena renovation is just one piece of the broader Hylo Park development. Lefton said Hylo Park South, a grocery and shopping center, is 95% complete and turning space over to tenants this month and next. Nearly 700 new housing units are also under construction.

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Lefton said his crew will break ground on Hylo Park North — which includes a 200,000-square-foot sports facility, a hotel, and additional shops and restaurants — by August 2026.

"It's going to be a developmental change for sure, but we are excited. We are pleased," Lefton said.

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