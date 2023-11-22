Holiday Happenings 2023: Where to celebrate in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Holiday season is underway, which means lots of special activities and events are popping up around the valley as well as special menus and unique treats to try. We rounded up a look at what's going on as we head into the end of 2023.

Henderson - Ethel M Chocolates

The Holiday Cactus Garden Lights are back at Ethel M Chocolates in Henderson. The holiday lights opened on Nov. 3 and run through Dec. 31. They'll be open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. It costs $2 per person with proceeds benefitting Three Square Food Bank and HELP of Southern Nevada. You can learn more here.

Henderson - Water Street Plaza

City officials will host their annual tree lighting on Nov. 30 at 5 p.m. followed by a drone show at 6:45 p.m. The event is free for spectators and is located on Water Street Plaza.

On Dec. 1, Henderson officials will host the Holiday Light Parade, which passes by Water Street Plaza. The event is free for spectators and is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.

On Dec. 2, city officials will host a Hawaiian Christmas Concert with Kalani Pe'a. That's at the Water Street Plaza Amphitheater and is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here.

Due to popular demand, the Djangobells Christmas Concert returns on Dec. 8 with live performances by the John Jorgenson Quintet and Tatiana Eva Marie. Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased here.

Henderson - Heritage Park

City officials are hosting a Merry Grinchmas, Bark In The Park event on Dec. 2 and Dec. 23. Participants will be able to meet the Grinch and take photos with their pups. There will also be special treats and pop-up agility courses for pets to enjoy. Registration is $4 per pup in advance and $5 on the day of the event. Organizers said they will accept cash only. The event is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to noon on both days.

Henderson - Valley View Recreational Center

City officials will host Wrap It Up Wednesday events on Dec. 6, Dec. 13, and Dec. 20. The event is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. It's open for children that are between five and 12 years old. Officials said children will be able to craft a unique project for family members for the holidays and design their own wrapping paper. That costs $2 and more information can be found here.

There will also be a Griswold Family Holiday Party on Dec. 8 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event costs $6 per person. There will be family activities like cornhole, Pictionary, barrel pong, photo ops, and a tree lighting. Light refreshments will be provided. Children under five must be accompanied by an adult.

Henderson - Henderson Multigenerational Center

City officials will host a Cosmic Swim Winter Wonderland on Dec. 8. That's from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will include music, lights, and glow gear. It costs $5 and more information can be found here.

Henderson - Black Mountain Recreation Center

Young artists between 5 and 12 years old can stop by for a Paint and Pizza North Pole Party on Dec. 8. That's scheduled to run from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. That includes a play snowball fight, polar bear crafts, and a glimpse of Santa's elves. They can also paint an Arctic scene while sipping hot cocoa and dinner is included. It costs $20 and registration is required at least one week in advance, due to limited space. You can learn more here.

On Dec. 9, families can stop by to get photos with Santa. It's from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and costs $3. You can learn more here. If you have pets, they can get puppy pictures with Santa from 10:30 a.m. to noon, which also costs $3. You can learn more about pet photos here.

Summerlin - Downtown Summerlin

Downtown Summerlin is once again hosting the Holiday Parade as well as the Rock Rink outdoor skating rink. The holiday parade will run every Friday and Saturday evening at 6 p.m. from Nov. 17 through Dec. 16. It runs along Park Centre Drive.

The Santa Chalet is located in the Macy's Promenade and is open daily through Dec. 24. Photo packages are $43. Santa offers photos with pets on Tuesdays from Nov. 21 through Dec. 19 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to noon. Kids can also drop off letters to Santa at the Santa Chalet. For every letter received, Downtown Summerlin will donate $1 to the Goodie Two Shoes Foundation, which provides free shoes and socks to disadvantaged children.

Hours vary at the Rock Rink skating rink and skate rentals start at $16. Appointments are encouraged. Downtown Summerlin's holiday train offers rides throughout the destination for $5 per person. You can learn more here.

Summerlin - Las Vegas Ballpark

Enchant is returning to the Las Vegas Ballpark. It opens on Nov. 24 and runs through Dec. 31. Tickets are $35 for adults and $25 for kids. The event includes an all-new light maze, ice skating, a holiday village with artisan vendors and boutiques, and the chance to meet Santa. You can learn more or buy tickets here.

Las Vegas - Pavilion Center Pool

The Pavilion Center Pool, located at 101 North Pavilion Center Drive, is hosting a Winter Wonderland Swim Party on Dec. 9. The event is scheduled to run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. You can take a photo with Santa, make ornaments at Santa's workshop, and try hot chocolate. You can also bring a new, unwrapped toy to be donated. The Nevada Desert Mermaids synchronized swim club is also have a special holiday performance at 5 p.m. It costs $4 per person and no passes will be accepted. You can call 702-229-1488.

Las Vegas - Centennial Hills Active Adult Center

The City of Las Vegas is hosting a Tinsel & Tidings Tree Trimming Party at the Centennial Hills Active Adult Center on Nov. 28. That's located at 6601 North Buffalo Drive. The event is free and open to those that are at least 50 years old. City officials are inviting the public to bring their extra holiday decorations to help decorate the tree in the center lobby. That's from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

City officials said they will also host a gingerbread house making event for those that are at least 50 years old. That's scheduled for Nov. 30 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event costs $15 and all materials will be provided. Advance registration is required for the gingerbread making event because space is limited. You can call 702-229-1702 for more information.

A holiday luncheon is scheduled for Dec. 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. That's for adults that are at least 50 years old and costs $10 per person. Advance registration is required because space is limited. You can call 702-229-1702 to register.

Las Vegas - Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs

City officials are hosting the Ward 6 Cowboy Christmas & Classic Car Show on Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. That's at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs, which is located at 9200 Tule Springs Road. In addition to the car show, there will be art in the park, holiday vendors, youth entertainment, food trucks, and holiday activities. To participate in the car show, you can sign up here. The car show registration fee is an unwrapped gift or $25 gift card appropriate for foster children.

Las Vegas - Cimarron Rose Community Center

Over at the Cimarron Rose Community Center, they're hosting the Polar Express. They are located at 5591 North Cimarron Road. It costs $5 per ticket in advance and $7 at the door on the night of the performance, if seats are available. The train will depart at 6 p.m. on Dec. 13 through Dec. 15. The outdoor covered sport court will be transformed into a train car. There is entertainment, a cookie, hot chocolate, and a visit from Santa. It's limited to 220 guests per night. Ages two and up must have a ticket. They must be purchased by Dec. 11. You can call 702-229-1607 for more information.

Las Vegas - The Cobblestone Cottage

Ward 2 residents are invited to join Councilwoman Victoria Seaman for a holiday celebration on Dec. 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. That will be at The Cobblestone Cottage, which is located at 7795 West Sahara Avenue, Suite 108. There will be hors d'oeuvres, wine and a Christmas ornament giveaway, while supplies last. Advance registration is required. You can RSVP to ward2@lasvegasnevada.gov by Dec. 1.

Las Vegas - Cox Communications

Ward 5 Councilman Cedric Crear is partnering up with Cox Communications to host a holiday lighting event on Nov. 30 at 4:30 p.m. That will be in the Cox Communications parking light, located at 1700 Vegas Drive at Martin L. King Jr. Boulevard. There will be decorations, music, children's craft projects, and refreshments.

Las Vegas - Lieburn Senior Center

The Lieburn Senior Center, located at 6230 Garwood Avenue, will host a Holiday Tea on Dec. 13, which is for adults that are at least 50 years old. There will be high tea with fresh scones, savories and pastries. Advance registration is required and is costs $8 per person. Registration is open until the event is full. You can register here or at the center.

Las Vegas - Charleston Heights Arts Center

The Contemporary West Dance Theatre's "A Cool Yule" Holiday Celebration is scheduled for Dec. 15 through Dec. 16. There will be performances at 7 p.m. on each night at the Charleston Heights Arts Center, which is located at 800 South Brush Street. Tickets cost between $15 through $30. You can buy tickets here.

Las Vegas - Veterans Memorial Community Center

City officials are hosting a Christmas Toy Drive & Classic Car Show on Dec. 2. It's scheduled to be in the parking lot of the Veterans Memorial Community Center, which is located at 101 North Pavilion Center Drive. All gifts collected will be distributed to children in need across the valley. You can also take a photo with Santa. If you would like to show your vehicle, you must register here by Nov. 25. You can also call 702-229-1100 for more information.

They will also be a Family Fun Night with cookie decorating and bingo on Dec. 15. That's scheduled to run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Space is limited and advance registration is required. You can call 702-229-1100 for more information and click here to register.

Las Vegas - East Las Vegas Community Center

A Ward 3 Senior Holiday Luncheon is scheduled for Dec. 8 from noon to 2 p.m. at the East Las Vegas Community Center, which is located at 250 North Eastern Avenue. The event is open to Ward 3 residents that are at least 55 years old. There will be a free holiday meal, music, raffle, and prizes. Advance registration is required and are open until Dec. 6 or until the event is full. You can register here or call 702-229-4623 for more information.

The community center will also host the Ward 3 Annual Posada on Dec. 16. That is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free and open to all ages. There will be entertainment, traditional food vendors, children's activities, and community booths.

Las Vegas - South Premium Outlets

Simon Premium Outlets said Santa visits will return to the South Premium Outlets this year. Starting on Nov. 24, families can get their photos taken with Santa. Hours vary and can be found here. Reservations are not required. Santa visits will be available until Christmas Eve. Event organizers said they will also host Hot Chocolate and Cookies with Santa and Mrs. Claus on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Las Vegas - Sand Dollar Lounge

The Sand Dollar Lounge is once again being transformed into the Miracle On Spring Mountain, which is located at 3355 Spring Mountain Road. The Christmas-themed cocktail bar features over-the-top holiday decorations, which will be up from Nov. 20 through Dec. 31. The location in Downtown Las Vegas at The Plaza will be turned into Sippin' Santa On Main and feature holiday decor with a tropical twist. You can learn more about the Spring Mountain location here and the Downtown location here.

Las Vegas - Doolittle Community Center

The Holiday Experience is coming to Doolittle Community Center on Dec. 20. That's located at 1950 North J Street and is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. That's for seniors that are at least 50 years old. A City of Las Vegas senior programs membership and advance registration is required by Dec. 18. Registration closes when the event is full. The tour leaves at 6 p.m. sharp so organizers said you should get there early. You can call 702-229-6125 to register.

The community center is also hosting a Noon Day Even Countdown Celebration on Dec. 29 at 10 a.m. The event is also for seniors that are at least 50 years old. There will be music, games, and fun. Advance registration is required by Dec. 27 and closes when full. You can also call 702-229-6125.

Las Vegas - West Las Vegas Library Theater

City officials are hosting a Kwanzaa Celebration and Rites Of Passage Graduation on Dec. 30. That's scheduled to run from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the West Las Vegas Library Theater, which is located at 951 West Lake Mead Boulevard. There will be an African libation, a performance by the West Las Vegas Arts CEnter Drum Ensemble, an elder community honor, and graduation for girls and boys in the Rites Of Passage Program.

Downtown Las Vegas - Historic Fifth Street School

City of Las Vegas officials are hosting the Tamales & Mariachi Festival on Dec. 2 at the Historic Fifth Street School, which is located at 401 South Fourth Street in Downtown Las Vegas. The event is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is free and open to the public. La Bonita Supermarkets will host a community tamalada, where you can learn how to make your own tamal. There will also be performances from several mariachi bands, including Mariachi Los Camperos, Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea, Mariachi Alma del Sol, Edwin Origel Menxez, Mariachi de Canyon Springs, and Mariachi Acero. Parking will be available in the City Centre covered parking garage, which is accessible from Third Street and Clark Avenue. Fourth Street will be closed all day between Clark and Lewis Avenues starting on Dec. 2 at 6 a.m. to provide additional space for the festival. Parking is also available at the city garage at 500 South Main Street.

They will also host Toyland - A Holiday Concert on Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. The Vegas City Opera and Vegas City Children's Chorus will perform during the 75-minute concert. Hot chocolate and cookies will also be available.

Downtown Las Vegas - Clark County Government Center

City officials are hosting a holiday luncheon that is free and open to all community seniors that are at least 50 years old. That will be on Dec. 15 at 11 a.m. at the Clark County Government Center Pyramid, which is located at 500 South Grand Central Parkway. Advance registration is required by Dec. 13. You can call 702-229-6125 to register.

Downtown Las Vegas - Huntridge Circle Park

City officials are hosting a Ward 3 Santa In The Circle & Cookie Exchange on Dec. 9. That's at Huntridge Circle Park, which is located at 1251 South Maryland Parkway. It's scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is free and open to the Huntridge Circle neighborhoods. There will be raffles, a visit with Santa, and entertainment by the Downtown Dance Conservatory and Mariachi los Gavilanes de Monaco Middle School, and activities in the park.

Downtown Las Vegas - Archwell Health

The Doolittle Holiday Bingo & Cookie Exchange is scheduled for Dec. 12 at noon. That will be at Archwell Health, which is located at 921 West Owens Avenue, Suite 150 (at J Street). It costs $5 plus two dozen homemade cookies to share. Advance registration is required by Dec. 10. Registration closes when full. You can call 702-229-6125 to register.

Downtown Las Vegas - Circa Resort & Casino

The Legacy Club at Circa is hosting the Jingle Bell Ball: A Holiday Soiree on Friday, Dec. 1 from 9 p.m. to midnight. Guests are encourage to wear "holiday chic formal attire" while celebrating with a live band, photo ops, and hors d'ouevres with holiday favorites and themed cocktails. Tickets are $150 per person and can be purchased here. The event is open to guests that are at least 21 years old.

Las Vegas Strip - The Cosmopolitan

The Cosmopolitan's Ice Rink is returning and is scheduled to open on Dec. 2. You can find more information on hours, prices and special events here.

Las Vegas Strip - Bellagio

The Conservatory & Botanical Gardens will be transformed into "The Nutcracker". Each bed in the conservatory will showcase different moments from the iconic ballet. The display is scheduled to run from Dec. 2 through Jan. 2.

Las Vegas Strip - Mandalay Bay

The Shark Reef Aquarium is transforming into "Santa In The Shipwreck". Santa will put on a SCUBA suit and plunge into the shipwreck exhibit along with his friend "Santa Jaws". That will be from Dec. 16 through Dec. 24. Santa Jaws appearances will take place every hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Diving Santa will check into the shipwreck exhibit daily at 4 p.m. Tickets for adults are $29 (timed entry) and $36 (anytime tickets). For children, tickets are $24 (timed entry) and $31 (anytime). That's for kids that are 5-12 years old. Children four and under are free. With each paid admission, officials said kids 12 and under can receive a free photo with Santa.

Las Vegas Strip - New York-New York

Terry Fator: A Very Terry Christmas is returning to New York-New York. The special holiday-themed show will be on select dates from Nov. 24 through Dec. 30. The shows are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $35. Guests are recommended to be 12 year or older to attend. Children under the age of five are not permitted.

Las Vegas Strip - Excalibur

The Tournament Of Kings is bringing back their special holiday-themed show 'Twas The Knight. Holiday performances are scheduled to run from Nov. 22 through Dec. 25. The show is dark on Tuesdays as well as Wednesday, Nov. 29 and Wednesday, Dec. 6. Ticket start at $52 and are on sale now.

Pahrump - Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino