Cosmopolitan's Ice Rink scheduled to open on Dec. 2

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Cosmopolitan is bringing back their ice rink for the 2023 holiday season.

According to casino officials, the rink is scheduled to open on Dec. 2 and run through Jan. 2. However, hours will vary depending on the date. The ice rink is open to all ages but anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult that is at least 21. All skaters must also sign a waiver.

Casino officials said ice skating admission includes skating access and skate rentals. Guests can also bring their own skates. However, the same rates will apply. It costs $30 per day. Locals, military members, and first responders with a valid ID can skate for $20 on Mondays through Thursdays. You can also rent a skate aid or reindeer rental, which is $15 an hour. There is no cost to enter the Boulevard Pool area and enjoy the ice rink.

According to Cosmopolitan officials, light snow showers will also happen every 30 minutes during select times throughout the season. They will also host movie nights every Monday, Tuesday, and on Christmas Day. They will also host a New Year's Eve Firework Viewing Party on Dec. 31.

You can find more information, including how to buy tickets, on their website.