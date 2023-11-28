2023 Holiday Charity Drives: How you can donate

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The holiday season is here and several organizations are hosting charity drives across the valley to give back to the community. We've rounded up a list and information on how you can donate.

Clark County - Clark County Fire Department

The Clark County Fire Department and Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation are teaming up for the 23rd annual "Fill The Fire Truck" holiday toy drive. You can learn more on how to donate here.

Las Vegas - Max Pawn Luxury, EXPAWN

Several Max Pawn Luxury and EZPawn locations in Las Vegas are hosting their annual coat drive. This year, donations will benefit Project 150, which helps teens experiencing homelessness in Southern Nevada. You can learn more on how to donate here.

Downtown Las Vegas - Park On Fremont

Park On Fremont is partnering up with Black Market Spirits to host their annual coat drive. Collections are underway and you can donate through Tuesday, Jan. 2. Event organizers said gently worn or new winter coats will be accepted and given to SafeNest, an organization that helps domestic violence, human trafficking, and sexual abuse victims. Any guest who donates a coat will receive a drink ticket good for one beer, glass or wine, or Black Market Spirits well cocktail.

Downtown Las Vegas - Discopussy

Discopussy and VegasFlow are hosting the sixth annual "Shuffle 4 Shoes" charity event, starting on Dec. 7 at 10 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring lightly worn or new shoes and clothing, new socks, hygiene and school supplies, feminine products, non-perishable food or toys to donate. All donations will be given to The Shade Tree, which provides resources and shelter to victims of domestic violence.

Downtown Las Vegas - Commonwealth