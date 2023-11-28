Clark County fire stations hosting 23rd annual Fill The Fire Truck holiday toy drive

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Fire Department is looking to put smiles on children's faces again this holiday season. They are partnering up with the Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation for the 23rd annual "Fill The Fire Truck" holiday toy drive.

Starting on Friday, Dec. 1, you can drop off new, unwrapped toys or gift cards at any Clark County fire station during business hours. That's seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"The annual toy drive is always a great opportunity to help families in need in our community," said Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck. "Our goal is to collect as many toys and gift cards as possible to make the holidays brighter for local kids of all ages."

You can drop off toys at the fire stations through Sunday, Dec. 18 while rural volunteer fire stations will accept donations through Friday, Dec. 16.

Area fire departments will also host toy drives outside participating Walmart stores from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, and 17. You can see the list of locations below.



6464 North Decatur Boulevard/Interstate 215

540 Marks Street/Sunset Road

7200 Arroyo Crossing Parkway/Rainbow and Interstate 215

201 North Nellis Boulevard/Charleston Boulevard

8060 West Tropical Parkway/Centennial & U.S. 95

You can also drop off items at the Burn Foundation's office, which is located at 3111 South Valley View Boulevard, Suite B-111, through Dec. 18.

Event organizers said the toys and gift cards will be distributed to more than 40 local organizations including the Boys and Girls Club, Salvation Army, schools, and churches.

During last year's campaign, more than 28,000 toys were collected.