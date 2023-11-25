Max Pawn Luxury, EZPAWN hosting coat drive to support Project 150

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Max Pawn Luxury and EZPAWN officials are bringing back their annual coat drive and this year, they have a new partner, Project 150.

"We are so thrilled to work with Project 150 for our annual coat drive this year," said Max Pawn Luxury President Michael Mack. "We recognize teenage homelessness is a pressing community issue and joining forces with Las Vegas EZPAWN locations enhances our capacity to offer support to our young community in crisis."

Project 150 is a nonprofit organization that was founded in Las Vegas back in Dec. 2011. Two local businessmen, Don Purdue and Patrick Spargur, heard about 150 homeless high school students at Rancho High School who needed support over the Christmas break. Since then, the organization now service more than 7,000 registered and non-registered homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high-school students in more than 75 high schools in Southern Nevada.

Event organizers said donors can bring new and gently used coats to the locations listed below through Jan. 15.



Max Pawn Luxury - 6040 West Sahara Avenue

Max Pawn Luxury - 4050 South Decatur Boulevard

Max Pawn Luxury - 6410 South Durango Drive, Suite 105-110

EZPAWN - 821 North Rancho Road

EZPAWN - 2081 West Sunset Road

EZPAWN - 212 Las Vegas Boulevard South

Over the last seven years, Max Pawn Luxury officials said they've been able to collect over 1,000 coats, which were donated to charity.