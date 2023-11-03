30th edition of Holiday Cactus Garden Lights now open at Ethel M Chocolates

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Holiday Cactus Garden Lights are ready to be turned back on at Ethel M Chocolates.

This will be the 30th year the company has given their cactus garden a makeover for the holidays.

It opens on Nov. 3 and runs through Dec. 31. You can stop by between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Opening weekend, Nov. 3 through Nov. 5, entry will be free for all guests. After Nov. 5, there will be a $2 entrance fee per person, which will benefit Three Square Food Bank and HELP of Southern Nevada.

This year, Ethel M officials said they've added the Garden Cafe food truck, which has treats for sale as well as live chocolate dipping demonstrations. There will also be a new bar with Ethel M Chocolates-inspired cocktails and mocktails.

They will also offer a holiday tasting experience with chocolate and wine pairings. For example, milk chocolate bananas foster and white Reisling or white chocolate pumpkin pie with Tawny Port.

There are also daily tastings that includes a flight of four candies and wines. It's $25 for the chocolate only or $35 for the chocolate and wine. There will also be nightly tastings, which are $30 for chocolate only or $40 for the chocolate and wine and it includes free admission to the Cactus Garden.

You can learn more on their website.