Huzzah! 'Twas The Knight returns to the Excalibur this holiday season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Huzzah! The holiday edition of the Excalibur's Tournament of Kings dinner show will return this winter.

"'Twas The Knight" will feature Merlin "summoning snowfall upon the Kingdom" as well as holiday-inspired music, poems, and songs. That's in addition to the normal activities where kings joust and compete in medieval games.

Holiday performances are scheduled to run from Nov. 22 through Dec. 25. The show is dark on Tuesdays as well as Wednesday, Nov. 29 and Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Tickets start at $52 and are on sale now.

The regular Tournament Of Kings show will return on Dec. 27.