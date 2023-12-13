What's the deal with the never-ending road construction on U.S. 95, I-515?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 13 Investigates recently debuted a new segment called "Darcy, what's the deal?"

It's a way to bring us closer to you — our community — as we work to fight for what's right for locals, telling your stories by answering your questions.

In this report, KTNV's Darcy Spears explains what's the deal with ongoing road work along U.S. 95, also known as I-515 — and what's to blame for the hold up.

Multiple numbered names for the same stretch of highway is frustrating enough, but the roadwork is just beyond, according to Dave from Henderson, who wrote to Spears about the seemingly never-ending construction, lane closures and detours.

He described it as a "time-sucking inconvenience" for locals who have no other choice but to use the roads in question.

Like many of us, Dave drives the 95/515 every day between his home near downtown Henderson and his office off Craig Road in North Las Vegas. Dave says the construction along this stretch is "painful," to say the least.

From Sunset Road to Boulder Highway, the center lane has been taken away on both sides for well over six months to reconstruct the center barrier and add lighting. In addition, he notes the Charleston curve construction work has been ongoing for well over a year.

Dave also says the stretch between the Nellis and Tropicana overpasses has appeared to be 95 percent finished for more than two months, but it remains closed to traffic with virtually no work being completed.

Dave says he supports the road work but calls the lack of transparency on the website for this project "Astonishing," with updates slow and vague, and his efforts to get real-time answers from the Nevada Dept. of Transportation yields no response.

Dave, here's the deal according to NDOT.

For what it's worth, they understand the frustration. NDOT says the project is part of a larger effort to improve safety and travel-time reliability in the east Las Vegas valley.

As for the apparent lack of activity between Nellis and Tropicana, NDOT wrote that's "primarily due to challenges we've encountered in the delivery, assembly, and scheduling of a crane and operator for the installation of 100' high mast light poles."

For safety reasons, NDOT says it can't move the rail on the southbound side until the poles are installed. When they do move it, it won't reduce the length of the work zone; instead, it will extend further north, effectively merging with the ongoing work at Charleston.

A bit of good news for you, Dave. NDOT says they now have crane operations in place and have been actively working over the past couple of weeks. They say it is also important to keep in mind that much of the work takes place during overnight hours, meaning drivers might not notice when crews are on the job.

NDOT says it's essential to note that the I-515/Sunset to Wyoming project is distinct from the I-515/Charleston project, although it may appear as one massive project to many drivers.

Given its relatively stable traffic control measures, the former project has not received the same direct outreach efforts. The restrictions are typically enforced for six to eight-week intervals without frequent changes. While we initially did not launch a public-facing website for this project, we responded to driver requests by creating this site.

NDOT also maintains a dedicated bilingual website which they update weekly.

They also post regularly on X to provide timely updates and advanced notice of closures and restrictions.

Both the I-515/Charleston and I-515/Wyoming to Sunset projects are scheduled to be completed by late Summer/early Fall of 2024.

If you're looking to connect with the agency, NDOT says there are a number of ways to reach them.

For general questions, visit their Nevada roads website or call or email NDOT customer service at (775) 888-7000 or info@dot.nv.gov.

For specific projects that employ additional public outreach, NDOT has set up specific hotlines and emails.

The I-515/Charleston project can be reached at (725) 219-6218 or info@i515charleston.com.

NDOT has also created project-specific social media channels for some of the largest projects, including I-15/Tropicana and the Downtown Access Project. For I-15/Tropicana, there is a project-specific mobile app for disseminating information and soliciting responses from drivers.

We want to thank Dave for his submission, as we know it affects so many commuters in our valley.