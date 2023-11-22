Watch Now
13 InvestigatesWhat's The Deal?

Actions

New from 13 Investigates: Darcy, What's The Deal?

Darcy Whats The Deal
KTNV
With "Darcy, What's The Deal?" 13 Investigates unveils a new way to connect with our local Las Vegas community.
Darcy Whats The Deal
Posted at 4:42 PM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 19:47:31-05

(KTNV) — 13 Investigates unveils a new way to connect with our local Las Vegas community. We're calling it, "Darcy, What's The Deal?"

You've got questions, and we want to help you get answers. You will drive the narrative.

No matter how big or small the concern, Darcy's team will get you the perspective you need — to make a difference not only for you, but our community as a whole.

Now, it's your turn to ask "Darcy, what's the deal?"

Submit your issue to 13 chief investigator Darcy Spears and she will work to get an explanation and help ensure accountability.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Submit your issue here
Please fill out all fields below
Are you willing to go on camera?