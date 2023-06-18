NDOT moving into next phase of construction on I-515 corridor project

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drivers could be slowed down as construction crews move on to the next phase of the I-515 project.

According to the Nevada Department of Transportation, the project will include a range of upgrades including mainline pavement rehabilitation, resurfacing, installation of new signage, signals, lighting, ITS systems, landscaping enhancements, and drainage improvements.

Department officials said the next round of closures start Sunday night at 8 p.m.

To facilitate striping operations, the Tropicana Avenue on- and off-ramps from northbound I-515 will be temporarily closed during the overnight hours on Sunday, June 18, and Monday, June 19. Officials said that during that time, northbound I-515 will be reduced to one lane from the Nellis bridge to the Harmon bridge.

The Tropicana Avenue offramp from southbound from I-5115 will undergo striping work, which will require closures overnight on Tuesday, June 20 and Wednesday, June 21. During that time, southbound I-515 will be reduced to one lane between Flamingo bridge and Nellis bridge.

Then, starting on Sunday, June 25, crews will start setting up new long-term, single lane restrictions in both directions of I-515. Barrier rail installations will block the interior lane between Stephanie and Tropicana Avenue. The existing lane restrictions between Sunset Road and Stephanie will be shifted over the court of several days.

NDOT officials said motorists are advised to exercise caution while going through construction zones and consider using alternate routes.