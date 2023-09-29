Next round of closures announced for U.S. 95, Charleston Interchange Proejct

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Transportation crews are continuing to work on the U.S. 95/Charleston Interchange Project in East Las Vegas. That's leading to more lane restrictions and closures.

According to the Nevada Department of Transportation, the closures will be in effect overnight from Sunday, Oct. 1 through Wednesday, Oct. 4.

On Sunday, northbound and southbound U.S. 95 will be reduced to one lane between Wyoming Avenue and Eastern Avenue. The Eastern Avenue onramp to southbound U.S. 95 will be closed and the southbound U.S. 95 offramp to Charleston Boulevard will be closed.

On Monday, northbound and southbound U.S. 95 will be reduced to one lane between Wyoming Avenue and Eastern Avenue. The northbound U.S. 95 offramp to Eastern Avenue will be closed. The Charleston Boulevard onramp to northbound and southbound U.S. 95 will be closed.

Closures for Sunday and Monday are scheduled to last from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day.

On Tuesday, Pecos Road will be closed between Bonanza Road and Stewart Avenue. That's scheduled to last from 11:30 p.m. to 3 a.m.

On Wednesday, the right lane going northbound on U.S. 95 will be closed between Mojave Road and Eastern Avenue and the northbound U.S. 95 offramp to Eastern Avenue will be closed. Those closures are scheduled to be between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.