LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Could more disruptions be coming to valley paratransit services?

That's the question riders are asking after a recent message from the RTC.

Paratransit customers are raising concerns about a potential strike that could disrupt rides they depend on for work, medical appointments and daily life. The concerns come as contract talks drag on between an RTC contractor and the union representing paratransit drivers, mechanics and other employees.

WATCH | Darcy Spears explains the latest and tells you What's the Deal:

Potential paratransit driver strike could lead to service delays

This email from RTC started circulating this week:

RTC of Southern Nevada

The message says RTC is monitoring labor negotiations between paratransit contractor Transdev and employees represented by Teamsters Local 631.

For now, service is operating normally. RTC says negotiations do not mean that a strike is imminent. However, the union tells me talks are moving in that direction.

Paratransit riders first contacted 13 Investigates in March after a failed app rollout caused daily disruptions and safety concerns.

WATCH: What's the deal with RTC paratransit delays across the Las Vegas valley?

What's the deal with RTC Paratransit delays across Las Vegas valley?

Now, many fear this could become another major interruption.

Teamsters representatives say they have been negotiating in good faith for seven months to avoid disrupting service for customers whom drivers know personally and care about deeply. The union says negotiations began at the end of 2025, with drivers working under a contract extension since then. Teamsters accuse Transdev of dragging out talks and making offers the union calls "unacceptable."

According to the union, Transdev's latest offer includes a $1 an hour raise each year for three years plus a $1,000 signing bonus. Teamsters say the proposal fails to keep pace with inflation and may not offset rising health insurance costs over the life of the contract.

The union also calls the offer especially frustrating, claiming Transdev management awarded itself bonuses just months ago.

Teamsters tells me they're at a point now where they're overwhelmingly voting to go on strike. Though RTC isn't directly involved in negotiations, they do have the power to push Transdev to come up with better compensation for drivers, mechanics and all the union employees who keep our valley's paratransit system running.

I've reached out to RTC, who directed me back to Transdev. Transdev sent me the following statement:

"Transdev remains committed to reaching a fair agreement with Teamsters Local 631 through continued good-faith negotiations.



While no strike or work stoppage has occurred, we recognize the importance of these discussions for our employees, our riders, and the broader Southern Nevada community. We respect the collective bargaining process and remain focused on finding common ground.



We believe our current offer is fair and balanced. It supports a significant increase in wages and benefits for paratransit operators, rewards professional development for maintenance technicians, and reflects our commitment to both our workforce and the long-term success of the paratransit service relied upon by thousands of riders.



Our employees provide an essential service every day, and we value their contributions. We remain ready to continue discussions and are optimistic that, by working together, the parties can reach an agreement that benefits employees, riders, the RTC, and the community we serve." Transdev spokesperson

If you have an issue you think needs to be investigated, Darcy Spears is here to help.

Reach out to 13 Investigates or submit your question for "Darcy, What's the Deal?"