Illegal dumping plagues North Las Vegas neighborhood

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Illegal dumping in the Las Vegas area is more than an eyesore. It's a health, safety and environmental hazard, and it's a big enough problem for county leaders to call it a "plague on vacant properties, roadways and alleyways."

Local Levan Moore videotaped dumping on one of the many vacant lots in his neighborhood near Cheyenne Avenue. and Simmons Street.

He reached out to ask what's the deal after he and other neighbors say they complained multiple times to North Las Vegas authorities, but finally got fed up because they saw no follow-up.

So, I asked North Las Vegas, 'What's the deal?'

They sent Code Enforcement to check out the site and speak with neighboring homeowners, then, turned the case over to police, who are responsible for investigating and citing dumpers in North Las Vegas.

But police found that in this case, there's no one to cite because they determined the owner of the vehicle in Levan's photo also owns the vacant lot. Therefore, they say the cell phone video showing the dumping of what they call "fill" dirt is not an illegal dumping violation.

Darcy Spears Illegally dumped trash, old furniture and construction debris litter a North Las Vegas neighborhood near Cheyenne Ave. and Ernest St.

Even so, Levan told me after authorities were there, the property owner did begin cleaning his vacant lot, loading up his truck with excess trash.

Neighbors would like to see the property fenced off. They're also asking police to install cameras in the surrounding area after Levan says he recently approached other dumpers who took off when they saw him coming.

North Las Vegas police say private owners are held accountable for illegal dumping on their property and must comply with a city ordinance to remove debris, or the city can clean it up and charge the property owner.

Citywide, North Las Vegas has worked about 140 cases of illegal dumping on privately owned parcels this year alone.

About two weeks ago, we reported on a Clark County case where someone illegally dumped rolls of MGM Grand casino carpet in the Lamb of God church parking lot near Jones Boulevard. and the 215.

"Why would someone pick a church parking lot to get rid of something that they could take to the dump?" asked Lamb of God Church Facility Manager David Karch.

MGM sent a crew to pick the carpet up so the church was spared a hefty clean-up cost. But we may never know who did the dumping. The church's surveillance cameras captured the car but not the license plate, so the county has little to go on.

Authorities say it's difficult to catch dumpers in the act, so if you see it, take photos and video and document as much information as possible including date and time, make and license plate of the vehicle, description of items being dumped, and anything else you may have seen.

Owners of undeveloped property can help prevent illegal dumping by putting up "No Dumping" signage, which permits police to question people dumping on a property.

City authorities also recommend fencing, berms or ditches to physically prevent access.

Since each jurisdiction handles complaints separately, click on any of the links below to report dumping in your area.

