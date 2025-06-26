Why have pet license fees in Henderson gone up?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pet owners know that taking care of our furry friends can be expensive and for Henderson residents, it's getting even more expensive to own a pet.

After a local resident discovered her pet license fees had doubled and the city had outsourced the licensing process, she emailed me asking "What's The Deal?"

The Henderson pet owner who wrote to me says the system is confusing, and that she was misinformed when she tried to get answers. She needed help getting clarity for herself and her three dogs, so I made some calls.

Rosemary Stortz counts on the senior discount to save a few bucks on pet licenses for her furry family members. Living on a fixed income, every penny counts. She was concerned when she learned the price has doubled from $5 to $10.

In her email to me, she wrote "In the past, you were required to submit a current rabies certificate, along with a fee of $5.00 (senior discount) for an altered pet. There was never a problem. This year, however, not only has the price doubled to $10.00, but the license that I received is only good until September, when my dog's rabies vaccination is due. I have three dogs with rabies vaccinations due at different times annually. This system is designed to confuse pet owners into making multiple payments for their pets' licenses. I believe that it is unnecessary and unfairly complicated."

We took her concerns to the city and here's the deal.

The City of Henderson tells me the cost adjustment was approved by the Henderson City Council last year to address rising operational costs and to ensure the continued care of shelter animals. It's the first time the cost has gone up in more than 10 years.

As for rabies vaccinations, they must be current and not expire within six months of each pet's license.

While the city has contracted with an outside company called PetData to help people get licenses online, you can still mail in your documentation or stop by the Henderson Animal Shelter in person.

You can see the full breakdown of current pet license fees below.

